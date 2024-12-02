I'm officially at an impasse in recommending ultrawide monitors - that's because the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 can't be beaten this Cyber Monday

Throughout the Black Friday sale period and now into Cyber Monday, I've recommended many ultrawide monitors that are capable of revitalizing gaming experiences - ranging from ultrawide, super ultrawide, and unique displays like the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen. After analyzing each deal, I genuinely don't think any other ultrawide monitors can top this one.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is available on Amazon in the US for just $1,501 (was $2,499.99), with a smaller discount available on Amazon in the UK for just £1,698.95 (was £2,199.99) - this is a very surprising discount considering what you'll have at your disposal compared to other 32:9 displays.

With access to an incredible 7680x2160 resolution in a dual 4K mini-LED display, there ultimately isn't any way to top this without going overboard.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 deals in your region!

Today's best Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 deal in the US

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was $2,499.99 now $1,501 at Amazon If there is any monitor that stands as the epitome of a true ultrawide experience, it's the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. This is a 57-inch gaming monitor with a jaw-dropping 7680x2160 display resolution - a dual 4K display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and it's a mini-LED. How does it get any better than this?

Today's best Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 deal in the UK

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: was £2,199.99 now £1,698.95 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 leaves me wondering how much better ultrawide gaming monitors can get - this is equal to 32-inch 4K monitors combined, with a 7680x2160 display resolution at 57 inches. With a mini-LED screen, there isn't much more you can ask for when purchasing, as this truly feels like Samsung's magnum opus.

While it can be said that this monitor's resolution and 57-inch display size are overkill (for gaming), I believe this is the pinnacle of an ultrawide gaming experience. This is especially the case if you've previously had trouble deciding between a standard 16:9 4K monitor or an ultrawide - combining both a widened perspective and fantastic image quality is a dream as a PC gamer.

The only reason why I wouldn't recommend this monitor, is it means you must buy a high-end GPU to fully take advantage of this 240Hz refresh rate. While GPUs like the RTX 3080 or 3090 will suffice, it's better if you opt for an RTX 4080 or 4090, especially for more demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.

At $1,399.99 / £1,698.95 on Cyber Monday, this is far more appealing compared to the standard $2,499.99 / £2,199.99 - if this is within your budget, don't hesitate to purchase it now.

