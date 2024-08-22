Game on: pick up a 27-inch Dell gaming monitor for just AU$370.35 with our exclusive coupon code

If you haven’t seen it already, we’ve got a bunch of dedicated coupon pages that can help you save some money on all sorts of gear. Our partners at Dell have provided a coupon exclusive to TechRadar readers that shaves 7% off consumer monitors and Alienware products, as well as Inspiron and G-Series laptops.

While there are loads of screens to choose from, I think the best value is the Dell G2724D 27-inch gaming monitor . It’s an excellent fast IPS, 1440p gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 VRR (variable refresh rate) support – something no other monitor at its AU$529 price point offers, and a key benefit for console or laptop gamers.

For those who don't need a gaming monitor, the Dell S2722QC (my favourite 4K screen with USB-C )is also discounted to an all time low price of $351.93 using the same code.

Now, you might be wondering – is it worth getting excited about a 7% discount? Fear not, as I have been monitoring (pun intended) Dell’s prices, and the G2724D is currently discounted from $529.10 down to $399.30 (25% off). You can stack the 7% discount on top, bringing the total down to $370.35.

If you haven't used one of the exclusive TechRadar coupons before, you need to click the Get Unique Code button to generate the code. It’s just for you (and lasts till 11:59pm AEST on Friday, September 13), so write it down or take a photo if you don’t plan on using it right away.

Dell G2724D 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor | AU$399.30 AU$370.35 with coupon at Dell (save AU$28.95) The Dell G2724D is a great option for those after an affordable gaming monitor, thanks to a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution, an IPS panel, 165Hz refresh rate, 400-nit brightness, 99% sRGB colour and a 1ms response time (GtG). Plus it supports Nvidia G-sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. This price here is the cheapest we have seen for the G2724D since last year, and is an impressive 30% off overall. Even better, Dell includes free delivery. As a comparison, the G2724D is also discounted at JB Hi-Fi and Amazon – down from the original $549 RRP, to $399 for a limited time.

While we don’t have a review of the Dell G2724D here on TechRadar, it’s often a top recommendation for budget gaming monitors online. While the monitor has excellent features overall (read the full spec at Dell ), key is the HDMI 2.1 VRR support. At the current price, it’s the cheapest monitor that supports variable refresh rate gaming on the Sony PS5 and Xbox (check the console compatibility guide at Dell ). If you aren’t familiar with VRR, check out our PS5 VRR explainer article for a deeper dive into the technology, but the short version is VRR gives a much smoother gaming experience and avoids screen tearing.

In console mode, the single HDMI input on the G2724D supports a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution up to 144Hz VRR with HDR, while the dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs can handle 165Hz. The Dell G2724D also downscales 4K to QHD, giving better picture quality than normal QHD.

The only catch is the monitor doesn’t have an audio output, so if you’re not using headphones, you need a soundbar or speakers with passthrough, or speakers connected directly to your console, or an HDMI audio splitter plugged between the console and monitor.

HDMI 2.1 VRR is also supported on recent Nvidia GPUs, but most gaming machines have DisplayPort and don’t need to use HDMI. The exception are gaming laptops, which often only have an HDMI output and thus need an HDMI 2.1 supporting monitor to enjoy variable refresh rate gaming on a bigger screen. The Dell G2724D caters to this at an affordable price point, and helps take your gaming experience to the next level.

We can’t guarantee how long this deal will be available, as Dell may raise the price of the G2724D back to $529.10 (or the AU$549 RRP) at any time.