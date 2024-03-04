Where to buy the new MacBook Air M3 - preorders available at these retailers

The MacBook Air M3 is coming. Apple surprised us by announcing the new MacBook Air M3 this week, confirming that a 13-inch and 15-inch model will launch on March 8. Retailers are taking preorders for these new premium laptops now, so if one's on your shopping list, then here's where to buy the latest MacBook Air M3.

• Pre-order the MacBook Air M3 at Amazon

As we learned in the announcement, the MacBook Air powered by an M3 chip will be available in 13-inch and 15-inch display sizes with prices starting at $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,799.

The base models come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage, but you can choose to upgrade these to 16GB or 512GB for an additional cost if you want more memory or storage.

We'll be getting hands-on with the new MacBook Air M3 soon, so stay tuned for our impressions over the coming days. It'll be interesting to see if the new Apple laptop makes its way into our best MacBook and best laptop guides.

Meanwhile, I'll keep a close eye on other retailers in the days ahead for all the latest MacBook Air M3 preorders and current availability in various regions.

MacBook Air M3 preorders available now

MacBook Air M3: from $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,799 at Amazon

Amazon has various configurations of the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 available to pre-order. The price starts at $1,099 for the standard 13-inch version with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It costs extra to buy the larger display size, upgrade the RAM to 16GB, or extend the storage to 512GB. Jump through the link to see all the options.

MacBook Air M3: from $1,099 / £1,099 / AU$1,799 at Apple

Of course, you can also pre-order the new MacBook Air M3 from Apple directly. The manufacturer has all six configurations of the 13-inch and 15-inch models laid out neatly in its store for you to compare features such as memory, GPU cores, and storage sizes. If you buy from Apple, you can take advantage of monthly payment options and get credit to put towards your new purchase when you trade in an old device. There may also be ways to save with the latest Apple promo codes.

It's unlikely that we'll see any big savings or discounts at this early stage, but it could be a good opportunity for a price cut on the older M1 and M2 versions. You can check out our best MacBook deals hubs for all the latest offers and the best laptop deals roundup for other devices.