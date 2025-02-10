Save $200 on this brilliant Apple MacBook Air in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale
An ideal MacBook entry-point at a great price
Seeking out one of the MacBook Air deals going on is generally a smart move if a new Apple laptop is on your shopping list. These devices are worth the money but who wants to spend full price, right? Today, as part of the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $799 (was $999). That's a $200 saving for all, but My Best Buy Total members also get an extra $50 off the price.
The Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is the perfect place to start on your MacBook journey or if you’re simply looking for a more affordable upgrade and don’t need the added power from the MacBook Pro. This model is a particular highlight as it comes with 16GB RAM when it had previously only shipped with 8GB.
The newer M3 version features in our look at the best laptops as the best MacBook, but this version with the older CPU is still worth checking out. I regularly use a MacBook Pro with an M1 chip and it’s still pretty powerful.
Today's best MacBook Air deal
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is a good starting point if you're buying your first Apple laptop. This particular model has 16GB of RAM which is far more useful than the 8GB models and boosts performance considerably. It only has 256GB of SSD storage but that should be fine for most essential files and apps, and you won’t be gaming or doing anything too advanced here. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while there’s up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s ideal for students or commuters.
Back in 2022, our Apple MacBook Air M2 review loved the “fantastic new design, bigger screen, and incredibly long battery life”. That may all seem less remarkable now but the MacBook Air M2 still provides very good performance for the price.
Even though it's slightly older now, the MacBook Air M2 still ranks as the best budget MacBook as it's more affordable and has the same design you see on the M3 model. We’d struggle to recommend the 8GB variety at this price, but 16GB will put you in good stead for the future.
Besides the core specs, the Apple MacBook Air M2 also has useful extras like a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and there’s a backlit keyboard with Touch ID. All that can be summed up as the ideal essentials for general use.
There are other MacBook deals around if you’d prefer something different. In particular, spending more on one of the MacBook Pro deals available could be useful if you plan on editing videos or anything else more demanding.
