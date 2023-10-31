MacBook Pro M3 preorders: where to buy Apple's latest laptops

It's that time of the year again, folks - Apple has just announced a brand new range of MacBook Pro flagships and they're the most powerful laptops from the brand yet.

If you're looking to upgrade, know that Apple MacBook Pro M3 preorders have already officially opened in the US, UK, Australia, and myriad other territories where you find an official Apple Store. You'll find links and prices below, as well as an expanding list of the other retailers where you can pick up a preorder this week.

From our initial research, the number of other retailers with stock is quite thin on the ground right now, although we expect more stores to sell the latest MacBooks as we get closer to the official release date of November 7.

If you're willing to be patient, you may also want to consider waiting it out for this year's Black Friday deals later on in the month, which could potentially offer the first discounts on these MacBook Pro M3 models. More details on this just down below.

Apple MacBook Pro M3 preorders: where to buy

At Apple

Other US retailers:

Apple MacBook Pro M3: 2 minute overview

(Image credit: Apple)

Officially releases on November 7

Fastest Apple chipset yet

New Space Black color

As you've probably surmised from the name - the latest Apple MacBook Pro models are all about the new M3 chipsets. They're the headline feature for this latest iteration, which is essentially a refresh of the M2 lineup. Outwardly, the devices are the same apart from a new 'Space Black' color that contrasts the traditional Apple silver option.

The new M3 range of chipsets are the first mainstream laptop processors to be manufactured on a 3nm fabrication process, a significant jump from the 5nm of the M2 series. In layman's terms, this enables Apple to not just wring out more power from this new series of chips, but also make them more power efficient.

We haven't tested these machines yet but Apple claims that the standard M3 chip will beat the M1 by 60% in rendering workloads, and up to 40% in code compilation and spreadsheet tasks. The company also claims a hefty battery life of up to 22 hours.

If you want a more in-depth overview of these latest models, we'd recommend checking out our main MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 and Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3 pages.

How can I save cash on my new MacBook Pro?

(Image credit: Apple)

Consider trading in your old model

Alternatively, wait until Black Friday

The easiest way to save some cash on your new MacBook Pro is to utilize the official Apple trade-in program, which is available right now alongside preorders.

To check your old device's value, you need the serial number if it's an old MacBook. Note that trade-ins aren't solely confined to Apple products, however - you can hand over another brand's laptop if you're looking to switch over.

Generally speaking, non-Apple tech tends to fetch less since the manufacturer weighs heavily in favor of its own products when it comes to trade-in values, although it's still worth considering. Currently, trade-in values are capped out at $1070 / £865 / A$1,275 for handing over a MacBook Pro.

Another option is to wait it out for this year's Black Friday MacBook deals, which may or may not feature discounts on the new models. Black Friday is only a few weeks away now and it's usually a safe bet for record-low prices on laptops at leading retailers like Amazon or Best Buy.

MacBooks are often discounted, although it's the older models that have been knocking around for a while that generally get the best deals. That said, we have seen $50 to $100 discounts on MacBooks within a few weeks of release with previous iterations so we wouldn't entirely rule out discounts on the latest M3 models this November.