I review laptops for a living and I've found the best Cyber Monday MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals – get them while you can

Cyber Monday has arrived! Black Friday might be in the rearview, but there are still some solid deals to be found today – including some good discounts on Apple MacBooks new and old.

I've got discounts here ranging from the classic M1 MacBook Air (which I maintain is still a great laptop for any macOS fans on a budget) now down to just $599 (was $699) at Walmart, all the way up to the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 chip, which is currently $1,399 (was $1,599) at Amazon.

UK Mac lovers don't miss out either – in particular I'd highlight this 2024 M3 MacBook Air 13-inch, currently down to £849 (was £999) at Amazon. It's great to see discounts even on Apple's more recent hardware, so don't delay if you're a macOS fan in the market for a new laptop – these deals likely won't stick around for long now that Black Friday weekend is over.

Whatever Cyber Monday MacBook deal you're looking for, I've got you covered – backed by TechRadar's 15 years of experience reviewing Mac hardware, you can rest assured that I've only picked the deals that offer the greatest value this holiday sales season.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best MacBook deals in your region!

Today's best MacBook deals in the US

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $699 now $599 at Walmart Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle most users' computing needs: work, browsing, video calls, and even creative tasks such as video and photo editing.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Best Buy has got the excellent MacBook Air M2 model for a decent $100 off, even though it was even cheaper a few days ago. While a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon has a decent discount of $250 – so it's now selling at the lowest ever price we've seen. In our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device, so if you've got a decent budget you'll love this portable and powerful machine. This is also the new base model of the MacBook Air, which gets a nice bump in memory from 8GB to 16GB.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you fancy the new MacBook Air, but find the 256GB storage of the base model too limited, then the good news is that Amazon is also selling the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and much roomier 512GB SSD for $250 off for Cyber Monday. This is a great discount, and the 512GB SSD makes it more future-proof, especially for people who work with large files. However, compared to the 256GB model that's also on sale, it means Apple/Amazon are effectively charging $200 for an extra 256GB of storage, which is a bit much. You could buy a larger external hard drive for a lot less. If you don't want that kind of hassle, however, it may be worth taking advantage of this deal.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $1,044 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get with the 15-inch model – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars, and it's now available for a record-low price. Plus, the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.

Today's best MacBook deals in the UK

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £996 now £749 at Currys Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this model with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new, lower, price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if the memory is a bit on the low side.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £849 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and while this 10% price cut isn't the biggest saving in the world, it makes Apple's best-value MacBook even better value. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work. It looks like stock is running low for this deal, so you'll want to be quick.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was £1,499 now £1,329 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a roomy 512GB SSD, which means for most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2024): was £2,399 now £2,099 at Amazon Display - 16.2 inches

Processor - Apple M3 Pro

RAM - 18GB

Storage - 512GB If you want an incredibly powerful MacBook for creative work, then this deal from Amazon is well worth checking out. You'll save £300 on this workstation laptop with 18GB of memory, which along with the M3 Pro chip, which includes a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, makes this an incredible performer, even if it's no longer the most recent model.

