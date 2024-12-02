I review laptops for a living and I've found the best Cyber Monday MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals – get them while you can
MacBook deals just keep coming, baby
Cyber Monday has arrived! Black Friday might be in the rearview, but there are still some solid deals to be found today – including some good discounts on Apple MacBooks new and old.
I've got discounts here ranging from the classic M1 MacBook Air (which I maintain is still a great laptop for any macOS fans on a budget) now down to just $599 (was $699) at Walmart, all the way up to the MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 chip, which is currently $1,399 (was $1,599) at Amazon.
UK Mac lovers don't miss out either – in particular I'd highlight this 2024 M3 MacBook Air 13-inch, currently down to £849 (was £999) at Amazon. It's great to see discounts even on Apple's more recent hardware, so don't delay if you're a macOS fan in the market for a new laptop – these deals likely won't stick around for long now that Black Friday weekend is over.
- Stay on top of the latest sales with our Cyber Monday deals live blog
Whatever Cyber Monday MacBook deal you're looking for, I've got you covered – backed by TechRadar's 15 years of experience reviewing Mac hardware, you can rest assured that I've only picked the deals that offer the greatest value this holiday sales season.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best MacBook deals in your region!
Today's best MacBook deals in the US
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M1
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $649, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle most users' computing needs: work, browsing, video calls, and even creative tasks such as video and photo editing.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
Best Buy has got the excellent MacBook Air M2 model for a decent $100 off, even though it was even cheaper a few days ago. While a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
The latest MacBook Air M3 at Amazon has a decent discount of $250 – so it's now selling at the lowest ever price we've seen. In our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review we praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now for creatives and anyone after a high-end device, so if you've got a decent budget you'll love this portable and powerful machine. This is also the new base model of the MacBook Air, which gets a nice bump in memory from 8GB to 16GB.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
If you fancy the new MacBook Air, but find the 256GB storage of the base model too limited, then the good news is that Amazon is also selling the M3 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and much roomier 512GB SSD for $250 off for Cyber Monday. This is a great discount, and the 512GB SSD makes it more future-proof, especially for people who work with large files. However, compared to the 256GB model that's also on sale, it means Apple/Amazon are effectively charging $200 for an extra 256GB of storage, which is a bit much. You could buy a larger external hard drive for a lot less. If you don't want that kind of hassle, however, it may be worth taking advantage of this deal.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get with the 15-inch model – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Amazon (it's actually dropped further since just a few days ago). Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars, and it's now available for a record-low price. Plus, the new base model gets 16GB of memory, double what it used to be.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Amazon has the previous generation of MacBook Pro 14-inch for $200 off. Boasting a powerful M3 chip, stunning liquid retina display, and an impressive 22 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design, and long-lasting battery.
Today's best MacBook deals in the UK
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M2
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
As suspected, with Apple bumping up the base memory of the MacBook Air M2 and M3 to 16GB, retailers are cutting the prices of their existing stock of models with 8GB. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this model with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. For this new, lower, price, you'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this, even if the memory is a bit on the low side.
Display - 13.6 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
Apple's latest version of the MacBook Air is our pick for the best laptop you can buy right now, and while this 10% price cut isn't the biggest saving in the world, it makes Apple's best-value MacBook even better value. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal Black Friday MacBook deal for people looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work. It looks like stock is running low for this deal, so you'll want to be quick.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Apple M3
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
If you fancy the larger model of Apple's latest MacBook Air, then Amazon has a decent £150 off. This is still quite pricey for a non-Pro MacBook, but the M3 is an excellent chip, and it comes with 16GB of unified memory and a roomy 512GB SSD, which means for most people, this MacBook will last you for years to come.
Display - 16.2 inches
Processor - Apple M3 Pro
RAM - 18GB
Storage - 512GB
If you want an incredibly powerful MacBook for creative work, then this deal from Amazon is well worth checking out. You'll save £300 on this workstation laptop with 18GB of memory, which along with the M3 Pro chip, which includes a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, makes this an incredible performer, even if it's no longer the most recent model.
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- B&H Photo: up to $900 off cameras, laptops, accessories
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, Halloween, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 68% off toothbrushes and TVs
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 50% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Currys: big deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE: up to £600 off Samsung and Apple
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.