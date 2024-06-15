Huge Apple sale at Amazon and Walmart: 10 deals I'd buy on MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods

It used to be the case that June was a quiet month for tech deals but superb Apple deals are offering record-low prices across several of our favorite models here at TechRadar this weekend.

For example, not only can you get the latest MacBook Air M3 for just $899 (was $1,099) at Amazon, but the brand-new iPad Air is also down to just $754 (was $799). These are the lowest prices yet for these excellent 2024 models and are well worth snapping up if you're on the hunt for the latest gear.

Today's Apple deals are also exceptional on older models - take the MacBook Air M1 for $699 (was $999) or the iPad Air M1 for $399 (was $449) at Walmart, for example. If you're looking to save some cash and don't mind missing out on the latest bells and whistles, then both these models still hold up great for 2024 - particularly the iPad Air with its M1 chipset.

In addition to deals on iPads and MacBooks you'll also find great prices on AirPods and Apple Watches just below. If you're interested, check out our pages on the upcoming 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day - both of which are highly likely to feature another round of price cuts on high-end Apple gear.

Today's best Apple deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79 at Amazon

The 2nd gen Apple AirPods offer over 24 hours of playback with the on-board battery and included rechargeable case combined. These buds are a respectable budget option for Apple users who want integration-friendly earbuds. Their reasonable sound quality and ability to easily connect with Apple devices puts them above earbuds at similar prices - at least, if you prefer Apple above all else. This is the lowest price for Apple AirPods all year, so their affordability doesn't get much better than this.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Amazon now has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. You get all the same features as the previous Lightning version, such as noise cancellation technology, but this model includes boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for over-ear headphones, Amazon's current sale also has the luxurious AirPods Max down to a record-low price of just $449.99. The ultra-comfortable over-ear headphones deliver impressive audio and feature active noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $699, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now, but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle the computing needs of most users, be that work, browsing, video calls, and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $1,099 now $829 at Amazon

If you're looking for more power, Amazon has the mid-range MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price today. We concluded that was the best laptop of 2022 in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

Record low price: For just a little bit more you can get yourself the latest and greatest MacBook Air at Amazon. This brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $299 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display. Today's deal brings this excellent smartwatch right back down to its record-low price.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $329 at Amazon

It's not a huge discount but this $20 off deal on the iPad 10.9 at Amazon brings this standard model down to its lowest price. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for more power, Walmart still has stock on the outgoing Apple 2022 iPad Air, which is on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the latest model in the range anymore. the iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. It's also much cheaper than the most recent iteration.