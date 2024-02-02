Best Buy launches huge MacBook sale: Air and Pro laptops down to record-low prices

Best Buy has launched a new MacBook sale featuring some of the lowest prices yet across Apple's lineup of premium laptops. We rate many of these devices as some of the best laptops you can buy today, so don't miss your chance to pick one up at a record-low price if these MacBook deals would suit your budget and needs.

First up, is the one we've seen several times since last year's Prime Day: the MacBook Air 13-inch (M1) for $749.99 (was $999.99). This model is getting somewhat dated now, but it's still a powerful device with an excellent battery life that we awarded 4.5 out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review.

For those who want a newer and larger model, you can also get the MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) at Best Buy for $999 (was $1,299). With this terrific $300 saving, the model drops below $1,000 for the first time ever.

Strongly consider paying the extra $150 to get this instead of the last generation model so you get the upgraded M2 chip for even better all-around performance and if you'd prefer a larger display. It gets our approval with a four-star rating in our MacBook Air 15-inch review.

Today's best MacBook deals at Best Buy

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for the same record-low price we first saw over Prime Day. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy

It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want then that's what you get - and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points - its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop and it's now available for a record-low price following this $300 discount.

These offers are easily two of the best laptop deals right now for those after premium machines from Apple. These devices are top options if you need a powerful workstation for all your schoolwork, intense tasks and general computing needs. If you're after the very high-end tech, though, then paid My Best Buy members can save up to $250 total on the latest MacBook Pro models too.

You can sign up for My Best Buy for as little as $0 to get free shipping or read our full breakdown of My Best Buy memberships for all the perks at each tier.

Whichever device takes your fancy, we don't expect these prices to be beaten in the upcoming Presidents' Day sales, so now's the time to buy if you've had your eye on a MacBook. You can also have a look at the latest Best Buy discount codes for more ways to save across computing, appliances and so much more during this month's Best Buy Presidents' Day sales.