Quick! Dell discounts XPS and Inspiron laptops by up to $500 ahead of Labor Day

The Dell Store is offering a massive range of excellent laptop deals this weekend, with up to $500 off premium XPS models, mid-range Inspiron laptops, and plenty of cheaper options too.

We've rounded up our favorite deals from today's sale at Dell just down below, starting with this great value Dell Inspiron 15 for just $299 (was $479). A hefty $170 price cut makes this one of the best bang for the buck laptops going right now thanks to its decent Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Another great option if you're on a budget is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $499.99 (was $699.99), which features a potent combination of a Ryzen 7-5700U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD (rare to see at this price point). If you're on the hunt for a solid machine for college or work, then this one is a fantastic choice right now.

Finally, we've also included some incredible price cuts on Dell's premium XPS range of ultrabooks with this XPS 13 for $1,099 (was $1,349) and this XPS 15 now for $1,099 (was was $1,849). Of the two, the 13-inch model is the more powerful but don't sleep on the 15-inch variant - particularly because it comes complete with a gorgeous 3.5k OLED display.

Overall, It's a fantastic time to be shopping for laptop deals right now thanks to this weekend's sale at the official store.

Today's best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $479.99 now $299.99 at Dell

Dell's early Labor Day sale features some terrific laptop deals, such as this affordable mid-range Inspiron 15. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's excellent value for money if you need a straightforward device for your everyday computing needs and light work. It's a limited-time offer, though, so best snap it up quickly.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Dell

While it's not the cheapest laptop deal you'll find in the sales ahead of Labor Day, this Dell Inspiron 15 is a superb bang-for-the-buck mid-range option. For the price, its combination of an AMD Ryzen 7-5700U chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD is absolutely fantastic and should set you up nicely for a wide range of work, school, and casual tasks. Aside from gaming, there's not much this machine can't handle, even if it is a little workmanlike in its overall design.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell

Another fantastic option at Dell this week, this 14-inch Inspiron is a powerful 2-in-1 device that will double up as a handy tablet. Inside, its AMD Ryzen 5-7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are a potent combination of specs at this price point and more than enough to cover most day-to-day tasks.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $ 1,349 now $1,099 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops money can buy and this particular deal features a great price for a high-end spec. This machine includes a speedy Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 1TB SSD, and a ridiculous 32GB of RAM, which is absolutely overkill for most users. It is, however, great if you need significant multi-tasking performance with professional-grade applications.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: was $1,849 now $1,099 at Dell

This clearance sale on the Dell XPS 15 features a massive $500 off the original listing price. With a gorgeous Arctic White chassis, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, this Dell XPS 15 is a fantastic choice if you want something high-end. Not only does this one feature plenty of power but the stunning 3.5k OLED display will make all your apps and content look absolutely fantastic.

