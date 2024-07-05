I'm a laptop expert and these pre-Prime Day deals are the best you can find

We're already seeing Prime Day deals before the big day even happens. There are especially solid deals for portable machines, whether its the best MacBook or the best laptop from other brands.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 and MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 models are both around 20% off, which is a massive discount for such excellent laptops. Then there are the equally excellent Ultrabooks, the Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro and Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro, which are both a cushy $200 off.

If you're looking for high-quality laptops but are on a budget, these sales make it a great time to invest in one of these machines.

Pre-Prime laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3: was $2,899 now $2,399 at Amazon

The biggest discount is reserved for the 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro M3, which is down to only $2,399 with a massive $500 discount. It has 36GB RAM combined with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU for those who really need a powerful performer.

Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon The Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is $200 off and back to its record-low price, which is immediately tempting if you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks good and offers excellent performance. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 3K AMOLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800, which looks far superior to any full HD screen you’re likely already using.

Samsung 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,749.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon The 16-inch version of the Galaxy Book4 Pro keeps the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor but upgrades the storage to 1TB, a worthwhile increase if you need more room for files, applications, and more. It also has a larger touchscreen, so if you need more room to see what you’re doing, it’s perfect for that. It’s still very slim and only weighs 2.71 pounds, so you can take it around with you without noticing.

We gave the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 a near-perfect 4.5-star review, stating it was the arrival of the 'Mac gaming rig' that: "If you want the fastest laptop Apple has ever produced, and one that rivals the speed of any Windows system, look no further."

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max) also received a glowing 4.5-star review that described the machine as the "most powerful MacBook ever." We also noted: "The MacBook Pro 16-inch is the latest and greatest version of Apple's powerful prosumer laptop."

Meanwhile, both versions of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro received a high four out of five stars, citing that you "get the same stunning 14-inch OLED screen as before and great build quality that almost matches Apple."

Shop more Pre-Prime sales