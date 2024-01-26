Dell XPS 13 crashes to record-low price: save $300 on one of the best laptops of 2024

The Dell XPS 13 is down to just $799 at the official Dell site today with a whopping $300 discount on the mid-range Core i7 model.

While you can also pick up the entry-level Core i5 model for just $599 right now, we'd single out the Core i7 configuration in particular as a better buy of the two. Not only do you get a comparatively beefy chipset with this one (more than enough for most tasks), but this config also comes with a full 16GB set of RAM. We'd consider 16GB of RAM as almost essential if you're planning on tackling heavier workloads with your laptop.

Of course, the main selling point for the Dell XPS 13 remains its exceptional design, high-end build quality, and extremely thin form factor. Our Dell XPS 13 (2022) review praised all these factors, awarding this model a healthy four stars out of five. The almost-unbeatable slimness does come with a trade-off, however, in the form of a slightly more limited port selection with the two sole USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Still, if you're looking for a well-priced premium Windows laptop that can handle a wide range of tasks, we'd happily recommend this one at $799. It's highly likely to be the best price on this side of the upcoming President's Day laptop sales in February, too.

Dell XPS 13 at record-low price

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The Dell XPS 13 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful and lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this mid-range model is a great buy thanks to its combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. We rarely see Dell's Ultrabooks go this low in price, so don't hesitate to pick it up with this Black Friday level deal.

Also consider today...

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $749 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: If you're shopping in this price range, it's hard not to recommend the MacBook Air M1. While this 2020 model is a little older now, it still holds up great, thanks to the speedy M1 chipset and continued software support. Its 256GB SSD is definitely on the small side now, but it will suffice for the basics - and it's $50 cheaper than the XPS 13 while offering a similar 'premium' laptop experience. Definitely worth considering.

Too pricey? We've got plenty more recommendations to check out over at our weekly best cheap laptop deals roundup.