Epic laptop deal alert: the Dell XPS 13 is $200 off ahead of Presidents' Day

This year's Presidents' Day sales are just around the corner now, but you don't have to wait if you're looking for a great deal on one of the best laptops money can buy. Right now, you can pick up the latest Dell XPS 13 for just $799 at the official Dell store, thanks to an excellent $200 discount.

While there are cheaper Dell XPS 13 deals right now - namely on the Core i5 model for $599 at the same retailer - we'd definitely recommend the Core i7 for $799 specifically. Not only does this one feature a much more powerful chip (perfect for the vast majority of applications), but you also get more RAM and storage, which is almost essential if you're planning on tackling heavier workloads.

Of course, the main selling point for the Dell XPS 13 remains its exceptional design, high-end build quality, and extremely thin form factor. Our Dell XPS 13 (2022) review praised all these factors, awarding this model a healthy four stars out of five. The almost-unbeatable slimness does come with a trade-off, however, in the form of a slightly more limited port selection with the two sole USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If you're worried about the port situation, then note that the XPS 13 does come packaged with a handy dock that can alleviate this. We're also not expecting this deal to get any lower when the Presidents' Day laptop sales start to kick off, so we're more than happy to recommend it ahead of the big day itself.

Dell XPS 13 at record-low price

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The Dell XPS 13 is a superb choice if you're looking for a powerful and lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this mid-range model is a great buy thanks to its combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. We rarely see Dell's Ultrabooks go this low in price, so don't hesitate to pick it up with this Black Friday level deal.

More early Presidents' Day laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $749 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Record low price: If you're shopping in this price range, it's hard not to recommend the MacBook Air M1. While this 2020 model is a little older now, it still holds up great, thanks to the speedy M1 chipset and continued software support. Its 256GB SSD is definitely on the small side now, but it will suffice for the basics - and it's $50 cheaper than the XPS 13 while offering a similar 'premium' laptop experience. Definitely worth considering.

Dell Inspiron 15 laptop: was $429.99 now $349.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB If you're looking for a decent Windows machine that covers the basics but doesn't break the bank, check out this Dell Inspiron 15 at the official Dell store. Despite being well under $400, this machine manages to pack in a respectable Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is great for the money. Aside from being a little light on storage, this machine is more than capable of handling the vast majority of working-from-home and browser-based tasks.

HP Pavilion 15t laptop: was $899 now $379.99 at HP

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB Another fantastic early Presidents' Day laptop deal on a mid-range machine - this HP Pavilion is perfect for everyday use. With a combination of a brand-new 13th gen Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, you've got plenty of power to zip through the vast majority of tasks with this model.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: was $1,599 now $1,049 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB One of the best gaming laptops money can buy, the Asus Zephyrus G14 has always been a favorite of ours here at TechRadar. Not only does it look fantastic, but the combination of an RTX 4060 graphics card, a Ryzen 9 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD gives it plenty of power for a 14-inch laptop. If you're looking for a mix of performance and portability, then the G14 is never a bad choice - and today's deal brings this model down to its Black Friday price again.

Too pricey? We've got plenty more recommendations to check out over at our weekly best cheap laptop deals roundup.