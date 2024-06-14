Dell has this weekend's best laptop deals - here are 4 offers I'd buy

Dell is back with another batch of laptop deals this weekend, so I've taken a look through the latest offers and picked out the 4 best deals that are worth buying. It doesn't matter if you want a cheap everyday device or a powerful workstation as my recommendations cover the whole range of budgets and needs.

• See all the latest laptop deals at Dell

The one that jumps out to me most is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $479.99 (was $649.99) as it's fantastic value-for-money. There's an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SDD for storage, making it a capable all-around device for the price.

It's one to get if you need a laptop for everyday use, so that's tasks such as general browsing, light work, sending emails, watching videos and a few more demanding jobs.

If your budget stretches further then you might want to consider this Dell XPS 13 for $699 (was $999). It's one of the lowest prices I've seen for one of the manufacturer's most stylish, portable and powerful laptops.

The specification is excellent, too, with a high-end Intel i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. These components are slightly older as it's a clearance deal, but you still get a device that boasts speedy load times and impressive multitasking capabilities.

I've included a couple of other options below that I think are good picks from this weekend's Dell sale so be sure to check those out too, along with all the best laptop deals I've found this week.

Today's 4 best laptop deals at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15: was $599.99 now $479.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 This Inspiron 15 is my top pick of all the laptop deals in the latest Dell sale. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, it's the best buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and light work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, especially with that bump in RAM that we rarely see under $500. Just be aware that the bulky 15.6-inch size and battery life of around 6-8 hours hamper its portability. Altogether, though, this is a seriously impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,099 now $699 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 While not as powerful as the one from a recent flash sale, this clearance Dell XPS 13 is cheaper and still boasts impressive power for the price. It comes packed with an Intel i7 processor, a solid 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. It's a high-end premium device for users who need speed, performance, and responsiveness for coding, multitasking, and creative tasks. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 review, while also praising the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, lightweight design for easy portability and solid 12-hour battery life.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Dell

Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a cheaper option then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and down to a record-low price. It features an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy this weekend if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work.

New Dell Inspiron 16: was $949.99 now $699.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this brand-new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen. Components are very high-end, too, including one of the brand new Intel Core 7 processors, a healthy 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB SSD. It's a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

These offers are expected to be available until Monday, so you've got a little bit of time to ponder on your purchase. Don't leave it too late, though, as Dell does like to shift around deals and discounts quite often.

If you do end up missing out or you don't see the exact device for you above then don't fret as two big events are on the horizon next month. We've got the 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day in a matter of weeks, which will both feature big savings on a vast number of laptops, tablets and more tech that will almost certainly have what you're after.