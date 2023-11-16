Black Friday at HP: the 6 laptop deals I would recommend to anybody right now

Attention readers - HP has just posted an awesome pre-Black Friday sale that includes some of the best deals this year on its excellent range of laptops.

Everything from humble Chromebooks to stunning Spectre Ultrabooks are on sale today in the HP Black Friday sale so I've been busy rounding up recommendations just below.

I've spotted excellent Black Friday laptop deals like this outstandingly cheap HP Pavilion laptop 15z for $349.99 (was $699) - a great choice for a daily driver. There's also this HP Laptop 17 for $499.99 (was $849) - a superb mid-range laptop with high-end specs. I've also included what I think is the best cheap Chromebook with this nifty x360 model for $219.99 (was $399) and the best Ultrabook deal with this gorgeous HP Spectre x360 for $949 (was $1,399).

Every choice has been laid out just below, with a detailed breakdown for each device. If you're interested, you'll find plenty more options from other retailers on our main Black Friday laptop deals page. You can also check out our Black Friday deals hub for recommendations on everything from cheap air fryers to big-screen 8K TVs.

Best Black Friday deals at HP

HP Chromebook x360: was $399 now $219.99 at HP

Chromebooks are a great choice for the basics - especially when they're as cheap as this 14-inch HP x360. This particular model features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - not bad considering it's well under $300. Although not suitable for intensive applications, this Chromebook is a good option for simple browser-based tasks and school work thanks to its handy touchscreen and 2-in-1 design.

HP Pavilion laptop 15z: was $649 now $349.99 at HP

Looking for a cheap Windows workhorse? This HP Pavilion is outstandingly cheap thanks to the HP Black Friday sale and features an impressive combination of a Ryzen 5-7530U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. For the price, it's hard to complain here - you get a nice modern-looking 15.6-inch machine with plenty of grunt for the basics. Considering this one doesn't cost that much more than a Chromebook, it's a great buy right now.

HP Laptop 17: was $849 now $499.99 at HP

Another superb choice if you're looking for the best bang for your buck in a Windows workhorse. This 17-inch model is a little on the large side (not great if you value portability) but makes up for it with a very impressive configuration. Pound for pound, the combination of an AMD Ryzen 7-7730U, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are absolutely stellar at this price point and more than enough for the vast majority of applications. If you don't mind a larger model, then this one is a fine choice.

HP Pavilion Laptop 15t: was $1,009 now $579.99 at HP

And, for those looking for a mid-range machine in a more portable 15.6-inch form factor, consider this Pavilion 15t. This is an altogether slicker machine than the 17 with its modern design and touchscreen display, but these features are also backed up with an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These are great specs for the price and those who need more storage can get a 512GB variant for $629.99 at the HP Store today.

HP Envy Laptop 17t: was $1,299 now $799.99 at HP

While it's a little pricier than some of the choices on our list, this 17-inch HP Envy features more power than most people will ever need in a laptop. With an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this one is an exceptionally capable machine that's perfect for professional use.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop: was $1,399 now $949.99 at HP

And finally, no roundup of the best Black Friday deals at HP would be complete without a superb price on the stunning HP Spectre x360. This Ultrabook is one of our favorites here at TechRadar, combining a premium design, high-end specs, and a lightweight 2-in-1 build. This particular spec features a combination of an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

More of today's best Black Friday deals