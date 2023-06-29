There's a cute RTX 4060 GPU with teddy bear print, for those with actual taste

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card recently dropped after months of speculation, rumors, and eventually official confirmation, and we already have a cute version of the mid-range card hitting retailers.

Yeston, which released an adorable RTX 3060 card last year, has returned with an equally cute version of the RTX 4060 called the RTX 4060 Cute Pet. As reported by VideoCardZ , unlike Yeston’s two other 4060 models which are black with dual fans, the Cute Pet version features a single fan. It’s mostly white with a teddy bear pattern on the front side and a black PCB under a blue backplate.

(Image credit: Yeston)

As VideoCardZ points out, using a black PCB instead of a white one is most likely a cost-cutting measure to keep pricing close to the MSRP of the standard RTX 4060 models that you can purchase now .

Since it’s an RTX 4060, you can expect a standard mid-range GPU with 3,072 CUDA cores, and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM attached to a 128-memory bus. According to our RTX 4060 review, it offers excellent 1080p performance and DLSS 3 with Frame Generation.

Unfortunately, you can only get the RTX 4060 Cute Pet in China for the price of 2399 RMB (around $330 / £262 / AU$499).

Cute gaming products are the future

Seeing this Cute Pet RTX 4060 graphics card is so satisfying, a reminder that the bland ‘gamer aesthetic’ is slowly but surely being challenged in real-time. As a refresher, ‘gamer aesthetic’ is that mostly- or all-black color palette — with the occasional dark color highlights or silver taking the place of black — that seems to permeate nearly all gaming PCs, laptops, components, and accessories.

But we’ve been seeing more and more products challenging the notion that gamer merch and devices can only have one design type. For instance, the HyperX Personalization line of accessories shows us a future of cute animal and toadstool keycaps and awesome dragon and skull statues that could decorate your desk.

There’s also this super pretty Drop Signature Series Zodiac mechanical keyboard that would brighten up any workspace, the MT3 NoveltyCats keycaps that feature little kitties on them (and support charity!), or these Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds featuring Jigglypuff, Ditto, and Snorlax.

What I’m saying is that we need more of these products out there in the wild, for the good of those who want their work and gaming setups closer to the Barbie aesthetic.