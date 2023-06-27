I want to catch all of Samsung's adorable Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds

Samsung has unveiled three new Pokémon-themed Galaxy Buds cases that are so cute, you're going to want to catch 'em all. You can choose from Jigglypuff, Ditto and Snorlax Pokémons, and they're available in your choice of either the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, in terms of actual listening gear.

For us, the newer Buds 2 Pro are the ones to go for – they're some of the best true wireless earbuds going, particularly if you own a Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone or similar. But you'll have to be quick.

It's not the first time we've seen the Japanese Pokémon franchise hook up with South Korean tech giant Samsung for an earbuds glow-up – the Poké Ball cases for Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro apparently sold out within the hour when they launched in May 2022, so the latest Pokémon-themed products should come as no surprize.

Only available in South Korea

Along with the case, Samsung's Pokémon Packs feature corresponding stickers (not to be confused with the fun virtual stickers and posters coming to iOS 17) so you can bring a Snorlax, Ditto or Jigglypuff theme to the rest of your life.

Pricing? Of course, you cannot buy the cases separately, but the Galaxy Buds 2 option costs KRW 129,000 ($99, which is around £77 or AU$149) or the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for KRW 199,000 ($152, or around £119 or AU$227).

Gotta catch 'em all? Sadly, Jigglypuff, Ditto and Snorlax are only available in Samsung's native South Korea. Our advice? You may want to hit up eBay fairly soon…