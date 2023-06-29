Live
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060: looking for the best midrange graphics card around? We've got you covered
We'll help you find where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics cards
US RTX 4060 retailers: Newegg | Best Buy | B&H | Amazon
UK RTX 4060 retailers: Scan | Overclockers | Ebuyer | Box | Amazon | CCL Online
If you're looking for where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics cards you're in luck. We're scouring the internet to find all the stock of Team Green's latest midrange graphics card, and we expect this one to sell much better than previous cards from Nvidia in recent weeks.
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti was one of the most hotly anticipated graphics cards to hit the market back in May, but its fairly limited performance made it a much harder sell than Nvidia would like to admit. Fortunately, the Nvidia RTX 4060 doesn't have that problem, earning our Best-in-Class award for bringing the best 1080p performance for under $300 anywhere in the market right now.
And while we point out in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review that the card isn't perfect, and that certain buyers running an RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards might not find the RTX 4060 worth making the jump to at its MSRP, there's no arguing that anyone on an older GTX 1060 or RTX 2060 (which is a LOT of people, going by the most recent Steam Hardware Survey ) will find this card one hell of an upgrade.
And while it's certainly not the best graphics card on the market, it's definitely the best cheap graphics card on the market, at least as far as performance goes. And at a launch price under $300/£300, you can bet that this one might actually be one of Nvidia's best-selling graphics cards once the dust settles, and we wouldn't be surprised if this card actually runs into stock issues on launch day.
Fortunately, we're going to be scouring the web to bring you all the latest stock drops as we find them throughout the day, so if you're looking to get your hands on the RTX 4060, we're going to help you make it happen.
Scan also has the ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 ROG STRIX for £391.99 and the ASUS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 ROG STRIX OC for £399.98. That's quite a bit more than the Gigabyte version, but you'll get slightly better performance from the 'OC' model.
Over in the UK, Scan has the Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC for £289.99, which is a very compelling price. You can order it now and it should arrive tomorrow.
B&H in the US still has RTX 4060 stock listed as 'Coming Soon', so hopefully they'll be available to buy any minute now. The best deal is on the Asus RTX 4060 Dual OC for $299.99.
And we're off! The RTX 4060 is now on sale. Let's see who has it in stock...
We're just 15 minutes away from the RTX 4060 going on sale. Make sure you read our RTX 4060 review to whet your appetite. We're big fans of it!
One hour until sale time, folks. Bear in mind that while those links up top are live and will take you to the relevant retailer sites, you'll currently be met with a bevy of RTX 4060 Ti cards instead of the one actually going on sale today. It's getting close, though...
The RTX 4060 is a solid choice of affordable GPU right now, after months of Nvidia releasing good but overpriced graphics cards. In our RTX 4060 review, we praised its sub-$300 pricing and best-in-class 1080p gaming performance - though it's worth noting that if you're already rocking an RTX 3060 or better, this probably isn't a worthy upgrade.
For users on older (or less powerful) hardware, though, this could be the best GPU of the year. DLSS 3 support means that compatible games get a huge performance boost thanks to new frame-generation tech, and gaming at 1440p is also a definite option here.
Christian Guyton here, UK Computing Editor - are we ready to grab ourselves some GPUs? It's launch day, but don't get excited just yet - the RTX 4060 isn't actually on sale at the moment. The expected launch time is 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT, so we'll be keeping a close eye on things for the next couple of hours to see if any retailers jump the gun!
