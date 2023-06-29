Where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060: looking for the best midrange graphics card around? We've got you covered

(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for where to buy Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics cards you're in luck. We're scouring the internet to find all the stock of Team Green's latest midrange graphics card, and we expect this one to sell much better than previous cards from Nvidia in recent weeks.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti was one of the most hotly anticipated graphics cards to hit the market back in May, but its fairly limited performance made it a much harder sell than Nvidia would like to admit. Fortunately, the Nvidia RTX 4060 doesn't have that problem, earning our Best-in-Class award for bringing the best 1080p performance for under $300 anywhere in the market right now.

And while we point out in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 review that the card isn't perfect, and that certain buyers running an RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards might not find the RTX 4060 worth making the jump to at its MSRP, there's no arguing that anyone on an older GTX 1060 or RTX 2060 (which is a LOT of people, going by the most recent Steam Hardware Survey ) will find this card one hell of an upgrade.

And while it's certainly not the best graphics card on the market, it's definitely the best cheap graphics card on the market, at least as far as performance goes. And at a launch price under $300/£300, you can bet that this one might actually be one of Nvidia's best-selling graphics cards once the dust settles, and we wouldn't be surprised if this card actually runs into stock issues on launch day.

Fortunately, we're going to be scouring the web to bring you all the latest stock drops as we find them throughout the day, so if you're looking to get your hands on the RTX 4060, we're going to help you make it happen.