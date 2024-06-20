The RTX 4080 Super GPU dropped down to under $950 - its lowest price ever

Nvidia is well-known for having some of the best graphics cards on the market, which can handle the best PC games at the highest settings and effects. Normally, you'd need to pay premium prices for such premium performance and specs. However, one of the best Nvidia GeForce graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, has dipped below the $1,000 mark for the first time.

Right now, the PNY GeForce RTX 4080 Super is on sale for $949.99 on Newegg. This is the first time that the graphics card has dropped to this price - its lowest price ever and lower than what the original RTX 4080 launched at. It received a near-perfect four and a half out of five stars in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super review, making it an incredible GPU you don't want to miss.

Today's best RTX 4080 Super deal

PNY RTX 4080 Super 16GB: now $949.99 on Newegg

The RTX 4080 Super is an incredible graphics card that boasts 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores for ray tracing, and a 2,565MHz boost clock speed. To fully take advantage of this deal, use the promo code VGAEXCAB364 to drop the price by $30.

The RTX 4080 Super has plenty of impressive specs to write home about, including 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores for ray tracing, and a 2,565MHz boost clock speed. This version also features 16GB of VRAM, which is more than enough to run any AAA game at the highest settings with ray tracing.

Of course, even with the price drops, this is still an expensive graphics card that's also quite power-hungry - meaning that your energy bill will be taking a hit every time you boot up your gaming rig.

More Nvidia RTX 4080 Super graphics cards deals