Are these our first glimpses of RTX Super refreshes? Nvidia teases new GeForce GPUs and Zotac RTX 4070 Super is leaked

Nvidia has teased new GeForce RTX graphics cards which are strongly rumored to be coming at CES 2024, with new Super refreshes expected.

No clues were given as to the exact models – not exactly surprisingly for a teaser – and rather oddly, the original tweet showing a GeForce GPU has since been deleted.

Wccftech flagged up the now banished tweet on X, but the teaser image still remains on Nvidia’s GeForce account on the social media platform (as the profile pic).

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The image itself shows a graphics card in space, floating above the Earth, with a board design that’s a Founders Edition (one of the cards made by Nvidia itself, as opposed to third-party models). The card also appears to have a glowing white chevron, possibly indicating that this model will feature additional LED lighting.

As mentioned, new variations of Lovelace GPUs, which should be Super RTX graphics cards, are expected to be revealed at what Nvidia is calling a ‘special address’ at CES 2024, on January 8.

Elsewhere, as VideoCardz reports, we’ve seen more evidence that the RTX 4070 Super will be one of those newly revamped models – namely leaked pictures of Zotac RTX 4070 Super graphics cards. They appear to use much the same design as the firm’s current RTX 4070 boards, with only slight tweaks to the formula.

Analysis: Nvidia’s triple threat

As has been widely rumored, there are three new Super refreshes supposedly coming in a staggered launch throughout the month of January, although they will all be unveiled at the start of next week during that CES event.

In theory, we’ll see the RTX 4070 Super, the RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the RTX 4080 Super – and Nvidia will purportedly scrap the existing RTX 4070 Ti and vanilla RTX 4080. Mainly because the range would be too crowded in this upper-mid-to-high-end space otherwise, and the RTX 4080 has really flopped (if reports – and plenty of them – are to be believed).

Remember, that’s all speculation, but it makes sense if Nvidia really is planning to crowbar another three models into the Lovelace range.

Whatever happens, it seems Nvidia is readying a major push to grab more spots on our list of the best graphics cards, and other rumors indicate that Team Green will be getting behind the RTX 4070 Super in particular. That GPU will be first out the door, and it’ll represent the majority of production volume, apparently, and given a competitive price point (fingers crossed) it could really shake up the mid-range market. And moreover, it will take on AMD’s RX 7800 XT - which is currently dominating in that area.