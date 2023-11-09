Nvidia could have a big surprise for CES 2024 with rumored trio of new RTX Super graphics cards

Nvidia is apparently planning a ‘special address’ for us when CES 2024 rolls into town in Las Vegas, leading to plenty of speculation that this will be the reveal for new Lovelace graphics cards.

VideoCardz flagged up the event ahead of its official revelation (the web page linked still pertains to the CES 2023 event, but will presumably be changed shortly – though add seasoning, as ever).

It’s set to take place on January 8, the day before CES 2024 officially starts (but there are always pre-event announcements, of course).

Now, before we get too carried away, this isn’t specifically labeled as a GeForce event. But there are good reasons to believe that it will be the unveiling of a bunch of Super refreshes for RTX 4000 graphics cards (three of them, if the rumors are correct).

Let’s dig into what these reasons are next…

Analysis: Reasons to be hopeful

Firstly, this won’t be any heavyweight graphics cards, or anything business-related or the like, because CES is a consumer show (it is literally the Consumer Electronics Show), hence GeForce products will surely be the star attractions.

Secondly, as CES is a big thing, it must be a hefty revelation – a trio of new RTX 4070 and 4080 Super models certainly fits the bill there. And remember, at CES 2023, we saw the launch of the RTX 4070 Ti (and laptop GPUs) at a similar event also called a ‘special address’ (so this wasn’t labeled as a GeForce announcement, either, even though it very much was).

And on top of all this, a recent rumor suggested exactly this – a CES 2024 launch for the RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4070 Super. That comes on top of a blitz of recent leaks about these graphics cards, with a volume of spillage always indicating a launch could be near (we’ve even caught a purported glimpse of the RTX 4070 Ti Super logo).

Mind you, a launch is one thing, and on-sale dates are another. It remains to be seen if Nvidia really does have three new Super refreshes up its sleeve, and even if so, where they are pitched spec-wise, and when they might go on sale. Generally we’d expect a staggered release onto the shelves in the case of three new products.

Meantime, we can keep an eye on rumors, which should keep pouring forth if these contenders for our list of the best graphics cards are imminent – and it’s likely Team Green will confirm the event, and throw in some teasers before long, too.

A launch near on the horizon also seems a fair bet given that Nvidia really needs to address the poor sales of the RTX 4080 thus far (and the RTX 4080 Super could even effectively replace that model, or that’s certainly a theory).