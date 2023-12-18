Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super: everything we know

As we head into CES 2024, the graphics card scene is abuzz about the prospect of a new Nvidia RTX 4070 Super graphics card release, and we can say for certain that we're as excited as anyone for the new GPU to hit the scene.

The RTX 4070 Super is set to offer gamers another tempting option, even if it's more on the high-ish end of the pricing spectrum for an ostensibly midrange card, but it should be a compelling alternative to the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti, especially as it is rumored to offer roughly the same level of performance for a couple hundred dollars less. Whether it will be one of the best graphics cards of 2024 remains to be seen, but we like the odds.

With steep competition from the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, however, will the RTX 4070 Super be enough for Nvidia to reclaim Team Green's midrange dominance and become the best 1440p graphics card on the market?

It may be too soon to say for certain, but we are definitely hopeful to say the least. Here's everything we know about the next major GPU we expect to see in 2024.

(Image credit: Future)

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super: Cut to the chase

What is it? Nvidia's next upper-midrange graphics card

Nvidia's next upper-midrange graphics card When will it be available? It might launch as soon as January 2024

It might launch as soon as January 2024 What will it cost? Rumors put it at between $599 and $649 in the US

While nothing is certain yet, reports have the RTX 4070 Super announcement coming during CES 2024, possibly as soon as January 8, 2024. The card would then go on sale on January 17, 20241, followed by the RTX 4070 Ti Super on January 24, followed by the RTX 4080 Super on January 31.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super: Price

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is expected to go on sale for between $599 and $649. This would put it at or slightly above the RTX 4070, and since it is expected that the RTX 4070 will remain on the market even after the RTX 4070 Super launches, it is likely that the card will sell for slightly more than the RTX 4070, so either the RTX 4070 will see a price cut, or the RTX 4070 Super will sell for slightly more than the base model.

This would still put both cards higher than the competing AMD RX 7800 XT, so AMD would still have considerable advantage based on price.

(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super: Specs & performance

We don't know anything about the RTX 4070 Super in terms of specs and performance yet, but a recent rumor from IT Home, a Chinese tech site that is a regular source of rumors for computer components, puts the performance near the RTX 4070 Ti's, which would require way more than the 5,888 CUDA cores the RTX 4070 has, so the RTX 4070 Super is likely a cut down version of the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti.

According to TechPowerUp, the RTX 4070 Super will have 7,168 CUDA cores, 12GB GDDR6X memory with a 192-bit memory bus, and a 21 Gbps effective memory clock speed, with a core boost clock speed of 2,610MHz.