You'll wish you could purchase this beautiful custom Fallout gaming PC

There’s always been tons of merchandise to match the popularity of the Fallout series, and this lovely custom gaming PC is easily one of the best.

The chassis for the NZXT H6 Flow PC is based on the iconic Vault-Tec aesthetics of the game series, with the blue paint covered in old rust stains and the bright yellow highlights complementing it.

The inside also features the same design as well as the series mascot Pip-Boy, which can be seen through the glass side panel. One of the main fans even has the Nuka Cola emblem on its center, another nice touch.

(Image credit: NZXT / POPeART_)

Not only is this an incredibly well-designed desktop – from PC manufacturer NZXT and renowned hardware artist POPeART_ – but it packs some serious punch in terms of specs. It sports some of the best processors and best graphics cards with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, an AMD Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 GRE graphics card, 32GB RAM, and 2TB of storage. More than enough to handle the best PC games at the highest settings.

Unfortunately, you can’t purchase this PC anywhere, as it’s only available through a UK-based Bethesda giveaway which runs until April 26, 2024. If you wish to enter for yourself, you’ll need to be a legal resident of the UK, follow the official Bethesda UK Twitter / X account, and quote retweet the competition information.

