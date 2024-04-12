Fallout 4 is getting a major update - perfect for when you finish the Fallout TV show

The Fallout TV show, which is available now via Amazon Prime Video, has already been a massive hit, but we shouldn’t forget about the role-playing game (RPG) series it's based on. Luckily, developer Bethesda Game Studios is showing Fallout 4 some love with a free update that will bring a whole host of improvements to players.

Available on April 25, the update will offer a native PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S version of the game for the first time, finally allowing it to take full advantage of current generation hardware. This means new Performance and Quality mode settings, making the game playable at up to a smooth 60fps in higher resolutions. Each version will also benefit from general stability improvements and various bug fixes.

Over on PC, you'll soon be able to enjoy widescreen and ultra-widescreen support. The game, which is already available via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and GOG, will also be coming to the Epic Games Store. There’s even good news for Steam Deck owners, as Fallout 4 will be Steam Deck verified at long last - ensuring smooth compatibility on the gaming handheld.

Don’t worry if you don’t own any of the latest systems, however, as small improvements will be made to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game too. This includes improved stability and the fixing of some quest issues.

The update also brings some free Creation Club content, like the ‘Echoes of the Past’ quest. In addition to the new Enclave Colonel uniform, you will also be able to obtain Enclave Weapon Skins, Enclave Armor Skins, a Tesla Cannon, Hellfire Power Armor, X-02 Power Armor, and a Heavy Incinerator. This is on top of the Makeshift Weapon Pack, which introduces a range of improvised weapons fashioned after everyday objects, and 38 new Halloween decorations for your settlement.

Considering the fact that Fallout 4 was released almost nine years ago, it’s pretty impressive to see that it’s still receiving substantial free updates like this. If you loved the TV show but are otherwise completely new to the series, this update sounds like it'll be the perfect time for you to jump in.

