The Asus TUF A16 gaming laptop is back to its Black Friday sale price at Best Buy, saving you $350
You thought the Black Friday deals were over? Think again!
If you're looking to treat a gamer in your life this holiday season, a shiny new gaming laptop is an excellent choice. It's excellent news, then, that the Asus TUF Gaming A16 is currently on sale at Best Buy for $749.99 – a hefty $350 off its retail price of $1,099.99.
I saw this exact same discount pop up over Black Friday weekend, and I'm pleased to see it's stuck around; it's a truly great deal on a solid mid-range gaming laptop. Asus has frequently graced our list of the best gaming laptops with both its TUF and ROG product lines, and the A16 doesn't deviate from the quality we've come to expect from the brand.
Packing a Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU and Radeon RX 7600S graphics card (both from AMD) along with 16GB of RAM, it should be able to handle all the latest games on its FHD+ display – provided you're willing to dial down the settings a little on more graphically-intensive titles such as Cyberpunk 2077. It's hard to find a gaming laptop this good below the thousand-dollar mark, so don't miss this deal!
Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Asus TUF Gaming A16 deals in your region!
Asus TUF Gaming A16 holiday deal:
Asus TUF Gaming A16: was
$1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a more budget-minded gaming laptop that can still handle any PC games, the Asus TUF Gaming A16 is currently on sale for an excellent price point. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 7600S GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage.
One other feature I'd highlight here is the WUXGA display – that's essentially Full HD padded to a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving a resolution of 1200p, which I like to call 'tall 1080p'. It's 1080p with an extra bit of height to the screen, giving you a little more real estate when scrolling through web pages or documents as well as letting you fit a bit more on-screen while you're gaming.
16:10 displays have been getting more common lately (though their initial resurgence was on more productivity-focused laptops) and I frankly love it. It lets you get more action on-screen without taking a hefty toll on your GPU, and it's good to see more gaming laptops adopting this new aspect ratio.
We saw this deal crop up over Black Friday weekend, and it was an excellent deal then – so it's good to see that it's resurfaced just in time for Christmas. If there's a gamer in your life who needs an upgrade from an old clunker of a gaming laptop, now's the time!
