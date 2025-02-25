RTX 4070 gaming laptop clearance deals are heating up: get $500 off this Asus A16 at Amazon
Get a powerful gaming laptop for a fraction of the retail price
With the next generation of RTX 5070 laptops about to hit the market, now is the perfect time to bag a clearance deal on an RTX 4070 gaming laptop. One of the best right now is the Asus TUF A16 RTX 4070, currently on sale at Amazon for just $1,299.99 (was $1,799.99).
RTX 4070 laptops are still incredibly high-performing with enough power to run all the latest AAA games. While it's missing a few of the latest bells and whistles from Nvidia, the RTX 4070 still supports Frame Generation (not multi) and DLSS4's most up-to-date scaling tech. That means you're getting a fantastic laptop while saving $500 in the process.
Cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: AMD Ryzen 9-7940HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
Using one of Nvidia's powerful RTX 4000 series GPUs, the ASUS TUF A16 provides high levels of performance in several games - paired with the Ryzen 9 7940HX which utilizes 16 cores and 32 threads ideal for multithreaded tasks and CPU-intense activities. Get it now with $500 off.
The ASUS TUF A16 utilizes the RTX 4070, which is capable of using Nvidia's DLSS and Frame Generation for smooth gameplay and fantastic visuals. With AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HX processor you'll also benefit from 16 cores and 32 threads.
Read our ASUS TUF A16 hands on review for more in-depth commentary on the laptop. Some of the pros include a great display, aesthetically pleasing design, and a well balanced port selection. This deal won't be around forever so don't miss your chance to save big on a powerful gaming system.
It's also worth checking out our cheap gaming laptop deals page. If you’re less interested in the gaming side of things though, it might be a good idea to look at our more typical laptop deals as you may get more bang for your buck here.
