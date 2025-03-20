I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal

One of the best gaming laptop deals of the entire past year is back again at Best Buy today, thanks to the retailer's ongoing Spring Tech Fest sale.

The deal in question is the HP Victus 16 with an RTX 4070 graphics card for the low, low price of just $899 (was $1,499), which is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for a machine with this high-end GPU.

This particular machine has been $50 cheaper once before back in December of last year but this is still an amazing deal if you're looking for a decent laptop on a budget. Not only do you get that coveted RTX 4070 graphics card, but 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7 chipset in combination means you don't have to spend big on upgrades to get great performance right out of the box with this machine.

That said, this HP Victus is definitely a souped-up budget model. At 1080p, the display isn't the highest-end panel on the market, and the 512GB SSD is also on the small side for a gaming laptop in 2025. These are pretty liveable downsides, however, if you're simply looking for a machine that will run games decently on a budget.

Super cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM: 16GB DDR5

Storage: 512GB In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.

You can check out our HP Victus 16 review if you're looking for a nice overview of this particular model. Note, however, that we only reviewed the configuration with the GeForce RTX 4050, which is a much slower graphics card than the RTX 4070 featured in today's deal. Subsequently, expect much better performance if you pick this particular configuration up from Best Buy!

