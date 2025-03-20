I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal

Deals
By published

The cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop you'll find anywhere

HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

One of the best gaming laptop deals of the entire past year is back again at Best Buy today, thanks to the retailer's ongoing Spring Tech Fest sale.

The deal in question is the HP Victus 16 with an RTX 4070 graphics card for the low, low price of just $899 (was $1,499), which is one of the lowest prices I've ever seen for a machine with this high-end GPU.

This particular machine has been $50 cheaper once before back in December of last year but this is still an amazing deal if you're looking for a decent laptop on a budget. Not only do you get that coveted RTX 4070 graphics card, but 16GB of RAM and a Ryzen 7 chipset in combination means you don't have to spend big on upgrades to get great performance right out of the box with this machine.

That said, this HP Victus is definitely a souped-up budget model. At 1080p, the display isn't the highest-end panel on the market, and the 512GB SSD is also on the small side for a gaming laptop in 2025. These are pretty liveable downsides, however, if you're simply looking for a machine that will run games decently on a budget.

Super cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop

HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop
HP Victus 16.1-inch gaming laptop: was $1,499 now $899.99 at Best Buy

Graphics card: RTX 4070
Processor: Ryzen 7-8845HS
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Storage: 512GB

In case you missed it last time - here's another shot at scoring one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals I've ever seen at Best Buy. While this HP Victus won't win any awards for its design, storage, or display, the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and Ryzen 7 chipset makes this one a potent performer for the money. Want smooth frame rates on a budget? This is a superb choice right now.

View Deal

You can check out our HP Victus 16 review if you're looking for a nice overview of this particular model. Note, however, that we only reviewed the configuration with the GeForce RTX 4050, which is a much slower graphics card than the RTX 4070 featured in today's deal. Subsequently, expect much better performance if you pick this particular configuration up from Best Buy!

See our main cheap gaming laptop deals page if you're looking for more of this week's best options for under $1,000.

See more Computing Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
HP Victus gaming lapotp on green background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
An RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $849? This deal at Best Buy is a New Year bargain
Asus Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop on purple background with big savings text overlay
Forget the RTX 5070: this Asus G16 with an RTX 4070 is going cheap and it's all you need
Asus Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop on purple background with big savings text overlay
Why wait for the RTX 5070 when you can get $500 off an RTX 4070 gaming laptop
Dell G16 gaming laptop on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Forget Alienware, the best gaming laptop deal at Dell is this hidden gem
Image of Asus TUF A16 deal
RTX 4070 gaming laptop clearance deals are heating up: get $500 off this Asus A16 at Amazon
Lenovo LOQ on purple background with price cut text overlay
The pre-RTX 5000 series clearance deals have started: you can get an RTX 4070 laptop for just $879 right now
Latest in Gaming Laptops
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
Canva
It's just a concept for now, but this RTX 5090 liquid-cooled gaming laptop is possibly the craziest thing I've seen in a while
Nvidia geforce 4070
Don’t panic, gaming laptop buyers – Nvidia assures us that mobile RTX 5000 graphics cards won’t have the chip-level fault that hit desktop GPUs
Image of Asus TUF A16 deal
RTX 4070 gaming laptop clearance deals are heating up: get $500 off this Asus A16 at Amazon
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop in eclipse gray on magenta background with price cut sign
An RTX 4090, OLED display, and $500 off: Best Buy's clearance deal on the Asus Zephyrus G16 is tempting
Image of Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop deal
Handheld gaming PCs will always be my favorite, but I can't ignore these Presidents' Day offers on Dell's Alienware X16 R2 gaming laptop
Latest in Deals
HP Victus 16 on purple background with big savings text overlay
I've said it before and I'll say it again - this $899 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is a steal
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Holding the Fujifilm GFX100 RF medium-format compact camera
Fujifilm GFX100RF preorders are live: where to buy Fuji's latest medium format compact camera
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
Amazon Luna controller spring sale
I love Amazon Luna and right now you can get everything you need to dive into 4K cloud gaming for $50 off
More about gaming laptops
Canva

It's just a concept for now, but this RTX 5090 liquid-cooled gaming laptop is possibly the craziest thing I've seen in a while
Nvidia geforce 4070

Don’t panic, gaming laptop buyers – Nvidia assures us that mobile RTX 5000 graphics cards won’t have the chip-level fault that hit desktop GPUs
Kioxia LC9 2.5 SSD

After 7 years, Exadrive's 100TB 2.5-inch SSD is finally superseded by a far superior 122.88TB model from Kioxia
See more latest
Most Popular
MacBook Air M4 on an orange background
The all-new MacBook Air has already got a very early price cut at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL on peach background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Why wait for the Pixel 9a? Here's a Pixel 9 Pro XL deal that can save you up to $600 at Best Buy
Amazon cheap tech gadgets under $50
Amazon's latest sale is filled with cheap tech gadgets: here are 16 deals I'd buy under $50
Holding the Fujifilm GFX100 RF medium-format compact camera
Fujifilm GFX100RF preorders are live: where to buy Fuji's latest medium format compact camera
Amazon Luna controller spring sale
I love Amazon Luna and right now you can get everything you need to dive into 4K cloud gaming for $50 off
Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy's week-long sale has stunningly-low prices on TVs: here are the 9 best deals
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Selling out: Samsung's incredible Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is still up for grabs - get $300 off upfront or a $900 trade rebate
Keeper
Let 2025 be the year you upgrade your password security— get 50% off Keeper’s Personal & Family plans
Walmart Presidents&#039; Day sale 2025
Watch out Amazon: Walmart announces a rival spring sale - 55% off TVs, patio furniture, and clothing