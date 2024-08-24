Huge gaming laptop sale at Best Buy: 5 deals I'd recommend starting at $699

Best Buy's ongoing TechFest sale is offering some superb gaming laptop deals this week, with prices more akin to Black Friday than the usual late August fare.

The retailer's latest retail event runs just ahead of the annual Labor Day sales and offers up to $400 off gaming laptops of all shapes and sizes - the best of which I've rounded up below.

I've started my recommendations with this super-cheap MSI Thin for $699 but there are also some pricier options on the list for those looking to spend a bit more. I'm particularly impressed by this Lenovo LOQ for $799 (was $999), which is easily one of the cheapest gaming laptop deals on the market right now to feature a decent RTX 4060 graphics card.

If you need something with a little more power, consider picking up the Asus Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 for just $1,199 (was $1,599) - an exceptionally low price for such a premium machine. There's also this RTX 4070 equipped Asus TUF for $1,049 (was $1,399) if you're looking for something a little cheaper that still manages to pack in powerful components. Both these machines are great bang for the buck and I've covered them in more detail just below.

Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

MSI Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB If you're strictly on a budget, one of the best gaming laptop deals you'll find anywhere right now is this MSI Thin. For $700, you're not only getting 16GB of RAM but also a decent RTX 4050 graphics card, which will set you up nicely if you just want the basics. Overall, this is a good deal but I'd recommend trying to squeeze out the extra $100 if you can to get the Lenovo below since it's graphics card is a pretty significant jump over this ones.

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB An RTX 4060 gaming laptop for $799 is a great price to pay, especially for one that also features a decent Ryzen 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD like this Lenovo LOQ. For sheer bang for the buck, it's really hard to beat this one right now as long as you're happy with playing games at 1080p resolution.

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop: was $1,099 now $999.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB If your budget is $1,000 it's really hard to beat this HP Omen 16 right now. Not only does this relatively high-end machine feature a gorgeous minimalist design that's really classy, but it also features a powerful Core i9 chipset. That's one of the most powerful processors on the market right now, although this machine is slightly held back by its RTX 4060 graphics card, which isn't super powerful. Still, the Core i9 chipset is going to help you get the most out of that GPU.

Asus TUF 15 gaming laptop: was $1,399 now $1,049.99 at Best Buy

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Every now and again we see RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals for under $1,200 and this week we've spotted this excellent price cut on the Asus TUF 15 at Best Buy. Outwardly, this laptop is a little unremarkable - it's definitely not a high-end machine - but it's packed with an RTX 4070, 1TB SSD, and Intel Core i7 chipset, meaning it's exceptionally powerful for the price. If you're only focused on performance, then this is a great option right now.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is the 16-inch version of Asus' slimmest gaming laptop. It comes equipped with a 13th-generation Intel core and RTX 4070, Nvidia's latest mid-range graphics card. That, plus its 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, make it a respectable option for anyone looking for their first gaming laptop or for those looking to trade in their older machine for something more future-proof.

