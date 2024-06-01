Bargain RTX 4070 gaming laptop: get $300 off the Asus TUF at Best Buy today

This year's Memorial Day sales include the ASUS TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $1,099.99 (was $1,399.99). $300 off makes this powerful machine one of the best value gaming laptops around right now - and you can increase your savings by using the built-in Trade-In and Save feature as part of the buying process. Best Buy will accept trades for almost all of the major brands.

Despite not having the most high-end design, the ASUS TUF makes up for it with pure performance. Most of this comes from the incredible NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, which is more than capable of delivering excellent performance and a reasonable amount fo Ray-Tracing at 1440p.

Today's best RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

ASUS TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy

This budget gaming laptop is even more affordable with a huge $300 discount. Get it for even less with Best Buy's trade in offer. The laptop comes with a high performing Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of memory. Alongside the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, you'll get all the power you need. The 15.6-inch 144Hz is small but more than enough in terms of refresh rates.

We've reviewed very similar models, the TUF Dash F15 (80% score) and the TUF A15 (90%). These scores show you how good we think the TUF range of gaming laptops is. They boast clean and sturdy designs with cases that will withstand a knock or two. They also have decent battery life which isn't always the case with high-performance gaming laptops.

The 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) display is a tad on the small side so you'll probably want an external monitor to make the most of the RTX 4070 in this laptop. If you're happy with the size, you'll be pleased by the 144Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough for playing all games smoothly.

ASUS has a wide range of laptops, including the Zephyrus G16 which is currently discounted too. You can read about the best ASUS gaming laptops in our 2024 roundup and at CES 2024, ASUS revealed six new ROG gaming laptops, led by an 18-inch monster.