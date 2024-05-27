Quick! The gorgeous Asus Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop is 30% off for Memorial Day

This year's Memorial Day sales include Asus' slimmest gaming laptop. You can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $1,000 (was $1,500).

Better act fast, though. After Memorial Day passes, so does this deal. You can see the countdown timer underneath the price on the listing page.

This 16-inch Asus gaming laptop is currently 30% off its usual price, a generous discount for a higher-end laptop. It doesn't have the absolute latest specs, but this 2023 model of the G16 still holds up as one of the beefier options on the market with its RTX 4060 GPU and 13th gen Intel core. Many laptops with the same specs cost around the full price of $1,500, so $1,000 is a steal. If you want another deal just as good, you’ll have to wait for the next holiday.

Today's best Asus gaming laptop deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,500 now $1,000 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is the 16-inch version of Asus' slimmest gaming laptop. It comes equipped with a 13th-generation Intel core and RTX 4060, Nvidia's latest mid-range graphics card. That plus its 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space make it a respectable option for anyone looking for their first gaming laptop or for those looking to trade-in their older machine in for something more futureproof.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is the larger version of Asus' Zephyrus series. Like the "air-like" name might suggest, this line is known for maximizing powerful performance in a sleek, portable design. As mentioned earlier, the G16 boasts an RTX 4060, Nvidia’s most affordable version of the 40 series, and a 13th gen Intel core (the latest is 14th gen). It also offers a respectable 16 GB of RAM and 512GB SSD--not quite 1 TB, but spacious enough to store plenty of games and apps.

Asus has a wide range of laptops, including the Zephyrus G16. You can read about the best Asus gaming laptops in our 2024 roundup. Like Asus showcased at CES 2024, the new G16 might also be worth looking into for the OLED screen.