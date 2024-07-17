This premium Logitech gaming mouse is now under $100 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Prime Day strikes gold with this Logitech gaming mouse deal
It's day two of Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are still going strong. There are plenty of gems among peripherals including gaming mice which, by and large, are in dire need of price drops as the best gaming mice can run up quite the cost.
While there are plenty of the best wireless gaming mice in the market, this one offers great performance without all the unnecessary extras. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is on sale now for $94.99 on Amazon, nearly cutting in half the already excellent retail price.
Our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review was glowing, giving it four and a half out of five stars for its clean and sleek design, extremely lightweight body, and excellent response time. This is a great buy for those needing a new premium gaming mouse without the fully premium price point.
Prime Day Logitech G Pro X Superlight deal
Logitech G Pro X Superlight: was $159.99 now $94.99 on Amazon
Looking for a high-performance gaming mouse without all the extra and unneeded features? The Logitech G Pro X Superlight comes with a hero 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI, 70-hour rechargeable battery life, five programmable buttons, and an ultra-lightweight body. The almost half-off retail price sweetens the deal even more.
There's plenty to love about the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which features a hero 25K sensor, an incredibly high 25,600 DPI, 70-hour rechargeable battery life, and five programmable buttons, all wrapped up in an ultra-lightweight body.
It does come with a couple of caveats including limited palm support that can be bad for very long gaming sessions, and no physical DPI button meaning you'll have to use the software to change those settings. But thanks to this great sale, this gaming mouse is even more competitive with its competition.
Shop more Prime Day sales
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, clothing, vacuums & more
- Adidas: clothing & sneakers from $14
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $89
- Appliances: save 30% on major appliances
- Best Buy: up to $800 off TVs
- Casper: 30% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: 50% off mattresses sitewide
- Home Depot: up to 60% off patio furniture
- Lowe's: 40% off appliances, patio & grills
- Nectar: up to 40% off mattresses
- Nike: 50% off sneakers, leggings & t-shirts
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off shoes, clothing & beauty
- Purple: save up to $800 on mattresses + a free base
- Saatva: up to $600 off luxury mattresses
- Samsung: up to $1,900 off select appliances
- Target: 35% off patio furniture, appliances & clothing
- Walmart: $400 off TVs, clothing & more
- Wayfair: outdoor furniture from $100
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.