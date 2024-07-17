This premium Logitech gaming mouse is now under $100 thanks to this Prime Day deal

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals are still going strong. There are plenty of gems among peripherals including gaming mice which, by and large, are in dire need of price drops as the best gaming mice can run up quite the cost.

While there are plenty of the best wireless gaming mice in the market, this one offers great performance without all the unnecessary extras. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is on sale now for $94.99 on Amazon, nearly cutting in half the already excellent retail price.

Our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review was glowing, giving it four and a half out of five stars for its clean and sleek design, extremely lightweight body, and excellent response time. This is a great buy for those needing a new premium gaming mouse without the fully premium price point.

Prime Day Logitech G Pro X Superlight deal

Logitech G Pro X Superlight: was $159.99 now $94.99 on Amazon

Looking for a high-performance gaming mouse without all the extra and unneeded features? The Logitech G Pro X Superlight comes with a hero 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI, 70-hour rechargeable battery life, five programmable buttons, and an ultra-lightweight body. The almost half-off retail price sweetens the deal even more.

There's plenty to love about the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which features a hero 25K sensor, an incredibly high 25,600 DPI, 70-hour rechargeable battery life, and five programmable buttons, all wrapped up in an ultra-lightweight body.

It does come with a couple of caveats including limited palm support that can be bad for very long gaming sessions, and no physical DPI button meaning you'll have to use the software to change those settings. But thanks to this great sale, this gaming mouse is even more competitive with its competition.

