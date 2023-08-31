Chromebook owners can try out GeForce Now for free – but there’s a catch

Beginning today, Google is offering Chromebook owners a free, three-month subscription to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

For those who may be unfamiliar, GeForce Now gives people access to a powerful gaming rig on Nvidia’s servers. That way, you can play popular titles with high definition graphics even if your computer doesn’t have the greatest hardware. This new deal is specifically for a subscription to GeForce Now Priority which is the mid-range tier of the service. It gives access to games running up to 1080p resolution at 60FPS, six-hour session lengths, and enables RTX ON for optimal graphic fidelity.

Also, if you own a specific Cloud Gaming Chromebook model, that free subscription gets upgraded to GeForce Now Ultimate – the highest tier. The third plan offers games running up to 4K resolution at 120FPS, eight-hour sessions, plus “exclusive access to RTX 4080 Servers.” A full list of supporting models can be found on Google’s website. They include the Acer Chromebook 516 GE and ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip.

(Image credit: Google/NVIDIA)

How to get the membership

To get this promotion, you first have to head over to the Chromebook Perks page . Scroll down until you find the GeForce Now entry then click the Get Perk button. Once redeemed, Google states you’ll have to “create a GeForce Now account and download the [official] app from the Google Play Store .” Sync any pre-existing gaming accounts from digital stores like Steam to the new one. After that, you can play whatever’s in your library.

(Image credit: Future)

There is one restriction. A Google spokesperson told TheVerge users must own a “Chromebook from 2017 or newer” to get the perk. Apart from needing a modern Chromebook, you’re good to go. You don’t need to “enter any credit card information” or commit to anything.

On the Nvidia side of things, the hardware giant announced it’s going to be adding 24 new games to its service next month such as Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. What’s more is the company very recently entered a partnership with Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to GeForce Now, introducing hundreds of the best PC games to another audience.

Positive influence

It is good to see something positive come out of Google’s gaming efforts. Of course, there was the death of Google Stadia in late 2022 , but there was one more incident.

Not too long ago, it was discovered Google had canceled multiple projects for Chromebook powered by Nvidia graphics cards. These devices were supposed to be its big push into PC gaming, however it just didn’t pan out. To this day, no one knows exactly why these laptops were scrapped although speculation suggests developmental difficulties.

If you’re interested in diving deeper into the world of PC gaming, be sure to check out TechRadar’s recently updated list of the best gaming laptops for 2023 .