Mysterious Chromebook X might actually be Chromebook Plus… and you probably already have one

Chromebook X rumours have been swirling around for a little while, teasing a new, premium Chromebook lineup. But, while physical laptops haven’t hit the shelves, you may already have one.



According to 9to5Google, the Chromebook X initiative was designed to help users understand the differences between low-end student devices and more premium high-end business laptops.



Since then, speculation has been circulating that Google may change the name to ‘Chromebook Plus’, and that the moniker would be applied to higher-end ChromeOS devices, with the ‘Plus’ signifying better performance and higher storage capacities.

As we’ve previously reported , Google will be enforcing strict hardware specifications for a device to qualify as a ‘Chromebook Plus’ laptop, including the stipulation that a device runs on a 12 Gen Intel or AMD Zen 2+ processor. Aside from hardware specifications, Google will likely put out a suite of exclusive features for the Chromebook Plus line, like adaptive wallpapers – think of the landscape wallpapers you get on the very best MacBooks and Macs – and ‘Help me write’ AI.

How do we know?

Google hasn’t officially announced the program yet, but for eager ChromeOS fans 9to5Google might have seen some signs of a potential upgrade.



A code change – which has since been deleted – apparently detailed a list of devices that could be upgraded to Chromebook X (or Plus) status. 9to5Google has curated a list of potential devices that could get that big Plus boost, including the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook (14-inch) and Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook 14.



Looking at the price range of the listed laptops, it looks like Google could be targeting devices in the $350-$800 range which encompasses quite a diverse assortment of Chromebooks currently on the market.

If Google does implement Chromebook X/Plus, this could be great news for existing Chromebook owners, or potential buyers who are on the fence about jumping to ChromeOS. Seeing as the program could span across a plethora of different devices, existing users would get a nice upgrade to their devices, and potential Chromebook users could be swayed by the suite of new features.