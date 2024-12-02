Black Friday might be over, but you can still pick up a super-cheap laptop thanks to these Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

Black Friday is dead - long live Cyber Monday! Yes, the discounts are still going strong even as Black Friday weekend comes to a close, with Cyber Monday sales live at many major retailers right now - meaning you can still snap up an excellent deal on one of the best Chromebooks.

Picking up a ChromeOS-powered laptop on the cheap isn't hard at this time of year: deals like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for just $169 at Best Buy, a 50% saving, or for shoppers in the UK, the HP Chromebook Plus 15 for just £279 at Currys, a 37% discount.

I've been tracking down Chromebook deals all through the month of November, and I'll be here until they're all gone to help you find the best value for your money this holiday season.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Christian Guyton Computing Editor As Computing Editor at TechRadar, I've spent a frankly unhealthy amount of time staring at laptop screens. In fact, I've personally tested dozens of Chromebooks, and while I do most of my work on Windows these days, I've got a certain fondness for Google's excellent laptop brand - not least because they tend to offer great value for money, and are easily accessible for those who aren't super tech-savvy.

Today's best laptop deals in the US

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $109 at Best Buy The actual cheapest laptop I've seen this holiday sales season (well, there are cheaper ones, but you should avoid those!), the IdeaPad 3i Chromebook from Lenovo delivers a straightforward but effective ChromeOS experience. It's ideal for users who just want a basic, great-value laptop for day-to-day tasks like checking emails and browsing the web.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: was $499 now $329 at Best Buy The more premium Chromebook Plus laptops don't tend to see the same deep discounts as regular Chromebooks since the Plus scheme is barely more than a year old. This one is as cutting-edge as Chromebooks get: a 13th-gen Intel Core CPU and 8GB of DDR5 RAM places this laptop high on the ladder when it comes to ChromeOS performance, and with a $150 discount, it's better value than ever.

Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook: was $379 now $249 at Best Buy Lenovo's fantastic Duet series laid dormant for a while, but made a triumphant return this year with the new Duet 11 Chromebook - our review is incoming! A hybrid laptop-tablet with a detachable keyboard and 2K LCD touch display, the Duet 11 is the perfect device for fast-moving professionals and younger users alike.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook: was $399 now $179 at Best Buy This early Black Friday deal on the HP Chromebook 15 is perfect if you're looking for a machine that can handle just the basics. As a Chromebook, it doesn't need much power under the hood to run so the combination of 8GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron chipset are perfect if you want something for checking emails or web browsing. There are cheaper Chromebooks on the market right now, but I'd recommend this one specifically because it has 8GB of RAM (and the price cut is so good).

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE: was $649 now $549 at Best Buy The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE is one of our favorite Chromebooks here at TechRadar, and it is the best example of what a 'gaming Chromebook' can do. While local gaming is going to be very limited (for now), cloud gaming runs great, and it has powerful specs inside to handle just about any workload you can throw at a Chromebook with ease.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: was $749.99 now $525 at Amazon The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a standout Black Friday deal, combining ChromeOS's speed and built-in Google apps for seamless productivity and entertainment. With fast startup, 10-hour battery life, and virus-free protection, it offers a worry-free experience. The 360-degree convertible design adds versatility, while 2TB of cloud storage and advanced AI tools make it ideal for work and play.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $319 now $169 at Best Buy While this Lenovo Chromebook isn't too heavy on the specs side, it's more than enough for basic computing tasks and productivity. You do get a 1080p display and is rated for about 13.5 hours of battery life, though in real-world use (like video streaming) you'll probably get a few hours less than that. At just $169 at Best Buy though, you'll be hard-pressed to find as good a Chromebook this Black Friday.

Today's best laptop deals in the UK

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: was £379.99 now £229 at Amazon This Acer Chromebook Spin 314 isn't a powerhouse, but its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB memory, and 128GB SSD are more than enough for basic computing tasks like streaming and web browsing. It only has an HD+ (768p) display, but it is a touch display, all of which is pretty good for under £300.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was £349 now £249 at Currys Processor: Intel i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB This Acer 514 Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at up to 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks.

Acer Spin 714: was £799 now £649 at Currys The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a superb Black Friday buy, offering a 14-inch full HD touchscreen with 360-degree flexibility, ideal for work and streaming. Powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, it is more than powerful enough for some heavy-duty multitasking.

HP Chromebook Plus 15: was £449 now £279 at Currys The HP Chromebook Plus 15 is an excellent Black Friday deal from Currys, blending power and convenience with ChromeOS simplicity. Its Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB SSD make multitasking and app use smooth, while a 13-hour battery with fast charging supports all-day work. With a Full HD anti-glare display, WiFi 6, and ample connectivity, it’s perfect for both productivity and entertainment on the go.

Shockingly enough, some of these Chromebook deals actually look like they're cheaper than they were on Black Friday itself!

I can't confirm one way or another what the cause of this could be, but if I had to guess, I'd put it down to retailers aiming to clear out remaining stock before 2025 arrives - this year's Black Friday Chromebook deals were pretty good, but clearly not good enough to empty the shelves, so the patient will now be rewarded. Best Buy in particular is still slashing prices, with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook dropping even further to a ridiculous $109 (was $249).

Whatever laptop you're on the hunt for this Cyber Monday, buy with confidence, knowing that TechRadar has carefully curated every deal we've featured on the site today, yesterday, and all through the month of November - this holiday sales season is our busiest time of year, and we're laser-focused on bringing you only the very best discounts on the tech you need.

