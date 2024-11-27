There's nothing better: Sony Alpha 7 IV falls to record-low price for Black Friday

Looking to seriously upgrade your photo or video game for Black Friday? One of the best cameras on the market - the Sony Alpha 7 IV - is currently available for a record-low price in both the US and UK.

Now the Black Friday deals are in full swing and you can get the Sony Alpha 7 IV at Best Buy for $2,099.99 (was $2,499.99). This is a great money-off deal that brings the body down to its lowest ever price in the US.

Thankfully, there's no need for UK readers to miss out today, with a deal that is arguably even better thanks to a £300 cashback offer. Combined with an upfront discount, you can get the Sony Alpha 7 IV at Jessops for £1,699 (was £2,399).

Black Friday Sony Alpha 7 IV camera deals

Sony Alpha 7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,099 at Best Buy

We don't see many deals on what is arguably the best mirrorless camera in the world at the moment, but thanks to Black Friday, you can now get it for $400 less than normal. The unbelievable sensor and incredible auto-focus system make this camera worth every penny.

Sony Alpha 7 IV: was £2,499 now £1,699 at Jessops

Not only is this camera discounted by £400 but it also qualifies for a £300 cashback offer direct from Sony. That makes it one incredible deal. You'll still get full-frame smarts and a 33MP resolution for photos. We also love the 4K video resolution, which makes footage look amazing.

Our Sony Alpha 7 IV review gave the camera 4.5 out of 5 stars, calling it the 'hybrid king'. This mirrorless camera is one of the standouts from the past few years thanks to next-level its next-level autofocus, 33MP full-frame sensor, and vari-angle screen.

Other than these incredible specs, one of the best things about this camera is its ability to shoot world-leading photography while also delivering amazing videography. It's a superb all-rounder.

If you're looking at buying an older version of the Alpha 7, then just keep in mind that the Alpha 7 IV has surpassed its predecessor by offering support for 10-bit video, no recording limits, and focus breathing compensation—all things that videographers love.

The Sony Alpha 7 IV is an incredible camera but you have plenty of other options, which can be found in our best mirrorless cameras guide. If you're sold on Sony as a brand, then we also have a Best Sony Cameras guide.