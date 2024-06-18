The best drone for beginners hits an all-time low price
Our best budget drone, the DJI Mini 3, has dropped to $429
We think that the best drone for beginners is the DJI Mini 3 and now it's on sale at Amazon for $429 (was $549). This is the lowest price we've seen for the drone, making it the best time to get one for yourself.
At its original list price, we already called the DJI Mini 3 our best drone for those on a budget. It's small, lightweight, and more affordable than the Mini 4 Pro - and also a great option for those who don’t need advanced features such as collision avoidance.
And while this is a good deal, just be aware that a potential bill banning DJI drones is making its way through the halls of US Congress. This seems unclear what impact it will have on already sold drones, so if you buy now you should have no issues continuing to use your drone, but it's definitely a situation to monitor.
Today's best DJI Mini 3 deal
DJI Mini 3: was $549 now $429 at Amazon
The Mini 3 was already great for drone enthusiasts on a budget. With a $120 price reduction, there's no better time to get into drone videography and photography. Photos are limited to 12 MP but are of incredible quality. The drone itself is small and lightweight, making it ideal for beginners. This is the lowest price we've ever seen, too.
The affordability of the DJI Mini 3 is a result of the lack of collision avoidance, but in every other way, it's a truly outstanding drone. The sensor is identical to the Pro version and guarantees great output, even if the photos are limited to 12 MP. These photos can be captured in both raw and JPEG, while video can be captured at up to 4K and 30 fps.
Our DJI Mini 3 review found setup 'incredibly easy, with controls providing a generally positive flight experience with no perceptible lag between input and execution'. The three flight modes: Cine, Normal and Sport—give users the option to trade off speed and smoothness of flight, too.
There are drones for all budgets and we've curated our favorites into our best drone buying guide. If DJI is the only manufacturer you're interested in, then we even have a guide for the best DJI drones.
