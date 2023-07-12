Don't miss! This fantastic Prime Day DJI Mini 3 Pro deal is flying off the shelves
Rare deal on the best sub-250g drone
The leading name in drones outdid itself in 2022 with the DJI Mini 3 Pro, which is the best compact drone you can buy - and now, it's even cheaper in the Prime Day deals.
We don’t often see a deal on class-leading kit like the Mini 3 Pro – it sits in top place in our best drones guide – but Amazon Prime Day has served up a treat with 23% off. In the UK, the price of the DJI RC version (that’s bundled with DJI’s remote controller) has been reduced from £918 to £709,
In the US, this foldable hand-sized drone is available in the same bundle for $729, reduced from $909 – bargain!
Without doubt, this is the best backpack-friendly bundle for aerial photography and video, bar none, and one of the best Prime Day camera deals we’ve seen this year. Our DJI Mini 3 Pro review declared the sub 250g drone as a serious upgrade for the Mini series, adding tri-dimensional obstacle sensing to its super-sharp 48MP stills and 4K / 60p video.
(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best DJI deals where you are).
Prime Day deal – DJI Mini 3 Pro at it’s lowest ever price
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC): was
£918 now £709 at Amazon
Our top pick as the best drone 2023, our DJI Mini 3 Pro review billed the sub 250g drone as “the best compact drone you can buy” with punchy 4K video and tri-directional obstacle avoidance, and this kit with remote controller included is at its lowest price ever on APD.
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC):
was $909 now $729.99 at Amazon
