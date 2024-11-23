Amazon can't stop discounting the tiny Canon PowerShot V10 vlogging camera and I couldn't be happier

It doesn't look like your standard camera but then there's really nothing quite like the Canon PowerShot V10 on the market.

It's shorter than an average modern smartphone, albeit thicker, and has been designed for vlogging on the go – which it does marvellously. We called it "quirky" and "fun" in our Canon PowerShot V10 review, and while it's not quite perfect, it's hard to argue how well it works when all you want is some great 4K video clips while out and about. It will take stills too if you want, but video is where it shines.

The good news is that you can pick one up from Amazon for just AU$499, although this fantastic low price is only on the black colour option.

Canon PowerShot V10 (Black): was AU$699 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$200 This point-and-shoot camera fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and makes content creation as easy as possible. There are just a few control buttons on the rear, but the tiny 2-inch flip-up touchscreen adds functionality too. It's capable of 4K/30p videos and 20MP stills.

So, here's what's unique about the Canon PowerShot V10 – it's far removed from any other vlogging camera available today. Other options, like the Sony ZV-1 or Sony ZV-E10, even the Panasonic Lumix GH6, Nikon Z30 or several others on our best camera for vlogging buying guide all have a similar form factor – they look like any other photography camera with the many buttons, dials and menu systems that complicate matters.

The PowerShot V10, though, has been purpose-built for vlogging. It's about the size of a deck of cards and tips the scales at just 210g. That's lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max!

There are minimal buttons on the rear and just one big one on the front to start recording, sitting just where your thumb would naturally rest if you were holding the PowerShot V10. It even has a built-in kickstand, so you don't need to find something to balance it against when you're working solo.

While its form factor is fresh, the tech inside is not quite so new. However, it uses a sensor that's been tried and tested in the Canon PowerShot G7 X III. Despite being from 2019, it's still an excellent 1-inch sensor, but here it's been optimised to work with the fixed 18mm f/2.8 lens, much like in the Sony ZV-1F.

As dated as this sensor might be, it's definitely better than using a smartphone if you want sharp, detailed results. That's exactly what you get in good lighting conditions, but we found that the PowerShot V10 can struggle a little in low-light conditions. A recent firmware update has added better image stabilisation when shooting video, so footage will be smoother than what it could produce just after launch a year ago.

It's ready to start shooting straight out of the box... well, after you fit it with a microSD card, but there's no need to fiddle around with menus if you don't want to. Straightforward wireless live-streaming also enhances the camera’s vlogging chops.

In short, it's the easiest vlogging camera to use. If you don't want to take our word for it, our colleagues at Digital Camera World think that the PowerShot V10 is revolutionary.

Admittedly it can't compete with the likes of Sony's vlogging cameras or more dedicated hybrid cameras, but it's the perfect choice for beginners looking for a pared-back, pocketable snapper that makes it as simple to as pointing and shooting.

