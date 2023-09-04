Leaked DJI Pocket 3 spotted out in the wild, sporting a much larger screen

We were starting to give up hope of ever seeing a DJI Pocket 2 successor , but a leaked picture from a reliable source appears to show the Pocket 3 out in the wild, and sporting a new LCD screen.

Igo Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) shared the picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the simple caption “How interesting, the DJI are testing Pocket 3 after all”, together with the leaked picture that appears to show a DJI staffer operating the camera, and its larger rear screen (see below).

On close inspection, the screen is in landscape format, meaning it protrudes from the stick-like form factor of the Pocket camera series. It’s not clear from the picture if the screen is fixed in this position or not, nor if it has any impact on the handling of the camera, but it's an interesting design evolution for the series.

👉How interesting, the DJI are testing Pocket 3 after all. Cool👌#dji #djipocket3 pic.twitter.com/5klZxpOJjbSeptember 3, 2023 See more

That’s all we have to go on for now, but the apparent confirmation that the Pocket 3 is in the works, plus the recent launch of the Osmo Action 4 and its much improved performance that could also find its way into the Pocket 3, gives us plenty of cause for excitement.

Pocket series to gain latest Osmo Action 4 tech?

Since we first started sharing DJI Pocket 3 rumors, the industry-leading drone maker launched the excellent DJI Osmo Action 4 , a compelling GoPro rival for the best action camera crown and arguably the one camera to take with you on vacations .

Some would argue that the effectiveness of the Action 4’s in-body stabilization does away with the need for a gimbal-stablized camera like the potential Pocket 3. However, Pocket series fans can breathe a sigh of relief that DJI appears to be working on a new model – plus the latest Osmo camera can give us further clues as to what tech we could see inside a Pocket 3.

A close-up of the DJI Osmo Action 4 camera lens, indicating the sensor size. The Pocket 3 could also sport a 1/1.3-inch sensor (Image credit: Future)

The Osmo Action 4 came with a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor compared to the 1/1.7-inch unit found in the Action 3 and the Pocket 2 – delivering much better video image quality, in a camera of identical proportions. Based on the leaked pictures, we can reasonably expect the Pocket 3 to inherit that same sensor, and not the 1-inch sensor that some hoped for that would need to be housed in a much larger body.

If DJI is again able to fit in a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor without increasing the size of the camera, as well as a larger screen for easier viewing, then the Pocket 3 could be the vlogging camera to slip into your pocket. Hopefully we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.