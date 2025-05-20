Get the outstanding DJI Osmo Action 4 for its lowest-ever price at Amazon

With the release of the Osmo Action 5 in 2024 and rumours of an Action 6 in 2025, you can now pick up the DJI Osmo Action 4 at Amazon for only £189 (was £279). It might have been released two years ago, but it's still one seriously capable action camera, and at this record-low price, it's hard to pass over.

The large sensor makes it incredible in low-light settings, something that even the best action cameras have traditionally struggled with. Additionally, a magnetic mounting system for quick change-ups makes it ideal when trying to capture even the most demanding shots.

Today's best DJI Osmo Action 4 deal

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £279 now £189 at Amazon As one of the best GoPro alternatives out there, DJI are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with action cameras. The Osmo Action 4 isn't the latest model, but it's still great in low light, waterproof down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system to die for. Even better, at £189, it's now at its lowest-ever price.

In our DJI Osmo Action 4 review, we gave the action camera a solid four stars and called it "a polished GoPro alternative with hassle-free mounts". When you're out on a shoot, the last thing you want is to get bogged down unscrewing the current mount before screwing in a new one. By that point, you might have missed the shot. The Osmo Action 4 mounts are magnetic and can be swapped out in seconds.

Our reviewer also spoke very highly of the larger and better sensor that delivers improved low-light performance over the Action 3. This makes it a very versatile action camera indeed.

The Action 4 also promises a full 160 minutes of runtime, which is impressive given that most action cameras seriously struggle in this area. Touchscreens on the front and back also elevate the overall user experience.

