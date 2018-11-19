Surface Pro 6 price has been slashed by up to £400 by Amazon

Amazon has another tempting early doors Black Friday offer aimed at those who are mulling a purchase of the very latest version of the Surface Pro, with savings of up to £400 to be had.

The Surface Pro 6 has only been on sale for just over a month, so it’s great to see beefy discounts already popping up for Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1.

In our review, we praised the device for its impressive battery longevity and overall performance levels, noting that while not all that much has changed since the last iteration, it still remains the best Windows tablet around.

So if you want to save yourself a large chunk of cash on one of Microsoft’s new and improved hybrids, check out the following pair of deals.

Surface Pro 6 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) with Signature Type Cover £1,299.99 £899 at Amazon Step up to the model with a 256GB SSD – which is otherwise the same as the above machine except for the greater amount of storage – and you can save yourself a whopping £400.99.View Deal

Via Expert Reviews