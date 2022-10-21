Black Friday Samsung phone deals 2022: our expert predictions

Black Friday is always a good time to score a Samsung phone deal, especially if you have your sights set on a slightly older model. Samsung launched new foldable devices back in the summer, and, while the initial launch is generally the best time to get a promotion on a new release, there are a number of more mature Samsung devices that are ripe for a Black Friday saving - such as the Galaxy S22 series.

Black Friday in 2022 happens on November 25, but we expect to see discounts and sales of all sorts leading up to the big turkey recovery day. As we said, Samsung just launched the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the prices on those phones probably won't get any better, especially with the trade-in deals most carriers are offering. If you want Samsung's newest phones, you might get a good bundle with accessories later, but you won't get a better price.

Your best bet for a deal will be on the outgoing family of Galaxy S22 phones. The current Galaxy S22 lineup, topped by the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be old news after the new year as we make way for the upcoming Galaxy S23 that Samsung is rumored to launch around February. It's a good bet we'll see discounts on those phones.

You'll find deals on Samsung devices all year round since the devices are widely stocked at both unlocked retailers and big carriers. Just below are the best retailers to check if you're testing the waters for the deal. While Black Friday is still a way off, we've already seen some fantastic early-bird promotions crop up so it's definitely worth checking in to see what's available right now.

Should you wait for a Black Friday Samsung phone deal?

That really depends on which Samsung phone you'd like to buy. For the most expensive and the less expensive Samsung phones, there is no reason to wait. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have great launch deals still running, including massive trade-in bonuses. The less expensive Samsung phones are usually available from your carrier with a contract deal, and you can often get a Galaxy A series phone for free.

If you're after a Galaxy S22, or a Galaxy S22 Plus, you're more likely to find a price cut around Black Friday. Even the ultimate Galaxy S22 Ultra should be discounted. It's entirely possible that the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will get a discount on their base price as well.

If you want to pad out your purchase with a lovely set of Galaxy Buds wireless earbuds or a wireless charging station, we're likely to see those bundles pop up as well. It's even possible we could see a bundle with a tablet, so you may want to wait if you have multiple Samsung screens in your future.

Should you trade your phone for a new Samsung phone?

Many retailers will offer you a credit towards your purchase of a new phone if you trade in your old phone. Some storefronts will even take a phone that is cracked or broken, at a reduced value. Not all of these trade-in offers are the same, however.

Trading your phone at a retail store is very different to trading in your phone at a wireless carrier. A wireless carrier offers much more value for your trade, but there is a risk involved, especially if there is any chance you will switch to a new network.

When you trade your old phone to your network carrier, the carrier may offer you a wildly high value of up to $1000 for your trade, depending on what you have and what you want to buy. You can put that $1000 towards a $1000 phone and get the new phone for free. Unfortunately, you're not actually getting a free phone.

Instead, the carrier cuts up your payments for the phone over 2 years or more. You pay just over $40 a month for the phone. Then it cuts up the money it gives you back for your trade the same way. It pays you $40 or so for your phone. The two balance out and you pay nothing every month.

Unless you leave. Now you still owe them $40 a month for the new phone you bought, and they stop paying you $40 a month for the phone you traded in. Also, they want the rest of that new phone money all at once. If you leave after one year, you owe your carrier $500, and you lost $500 of the trade-in value of the phone you handed over.

When you trade your phone to a retailer, you get the entire value at once. Even if the retailer offers a monthly payment plan, that's very different from being tied to a wireless contract that you may not want in a year. Retailers offer far less value for trade, often hundred of dollars less, but you remove the risk and obligation of a contract.

Black Friday Samsung phone deals: our predictions

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Image credit: Future)

When will the best Black Friday Samsung phone deals start in 2022? While Black Friday is on November 25 this year, we don't think retailers will wait to start offering deals on new and older Samsung phones. Wireless carriers are constantly trying new deals and offers for a variety of phones, so it's good to keep an eye on your favorite network. There are plenty of new phones launched this season so that means retailers will need to clear shelf space. As the excitement wanes for the newest models, we'd expect to see carriers and retailers keep the momentum going by offering discounts on the older phones.

How good will the 2022 Black Friday Samsung phone deals be?

The best deal on a Samsung phone, or any smartphone really, comes when you sign your life over to a wireless carrier and let them dole out the discount over a two- to three-year period. That obligates your loyalty to a carrier, but it often means you can get a phone for hundreds less. Black Friday deals are much smaller than that.

If you just want a price cut, you can expect deals similar to last year. If the patterns holds, we can expect savings up to $200 or so on the price of the flagship Galaxy S22 phone, and up to $300 on phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

You can also expect offers for free Galaxy Buds 2 or a reduced price on Galaxy Buds Pro 2. There is often a bundle that includes a wireless charger, and it is possible other Samsung products may get bundle discounts as well if you buy them with a phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Image credit: Future)

What Black Friday Samsung phone deals do we expect to see in 2022?

We expect to see two types of deals for Samsung phones on Black Friday. You can expect either a small price cut, or a bundle with accessories. Possibly a combination of both. Samsung also likes to offer bonuses for trades, so it is possible it could entice new buyers with extra trade-in value in addition to discounts.

Last year we saw deals around $100 off the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, all the way up to $300 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, bringing that phone down to $899.99 at Amazon. That's a great deal, but it doesn't change the price tag from "expensive" to "affordable."

We also saw offers of free Galaxy Buds 2 last year, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are too expensive to make a freebie. We could imagine a steep discount on the price, bringing them well below $100, with an option to choose less expensive Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds Live for free. Wireless charging stands and phone cases are also popular deal options for a bundle.

Last year's best Black Friday Samsung phone deals

While these deals are no longer in play, it's useful to be able to look back and see what kinds of discounts cropped up and how the might translate to this year's roster of Samsung phones.

We've broken them down to a handful of noteworthy US and UK deals, depending on your region. Remember, despite what's written, these deals aren't in effect anymore.

US: best Samsung phone Black Friday deals from last year

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1799 $1549.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Save $250 - Probably the best Samsung Black Friday deal on the entire site, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 can be bought for just $50 more than their cheapest ever price right now. That doesn't sound much, but Samsung is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 and a wireless charger too - freebies that add a ton of added value. Altogether, this is probably the best deal all year on these devices and the possible trade-in savings of up to $600 in addition are also fantastic.

Galaxy Flip 3: $999 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (unlocked): $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $300 - Here's Amazon's big Black Friday Galaxy S21 Ultra deal - a massive saving and the cheapest price yet on our favorite phone here at Techradar. Are we surprised? Yes, we genuinely are! We didn't expect this one to be back in stock at Amazon, let alone fetch its lowest-ever price. We'd snap this one up quick folks if you're looking to bag one of these devices for cheap.

In the UK: £1,199.99 £999.99, plus up to £450 off w/ trade

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Save $100 - Looking for something a bit cheaper? Samsung's other new foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, is also available with a nice $100 price cut and those same free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 worth $109. Again, this is easily one of the best deals we've seen so far on this great device all year so definitely don't sleep on this one if you're looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

Trade-in: get up to $600 off in addition

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: $999.99 $849.99 at Samsung

IF you're looking for a device with a bit more screen real estate, consider this week's Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals. This one's got an even bigger $150 saving plus that's just $50 off its lowest price ever. Some of the colors on this device are currently on backorder until mid-December so we'd act quickly if you're interested in delivery this side of 2022.

Trade-in: get up to $550 off in addition

UK: best Samsung phone Black Friday deals from last year

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: £949 £799, plus up to £250 off with trade-in at Samsung

Save £150 - Our top pick for Samsung phone deals in the UK right now, this is a fantastic saving on Samsung's latest clam shell design handset. Even at its original price of £949, the Z Flip 3 was a much more affordable option compared to other similar designs so with its price down to £799, this feels like an obvious choice for anyone interested in folding tech on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: at Fonehouse | Three | £19 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £52pm

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is an expensive handset but this deal from Fonehouse is one of the best overall value options right now. It will only cost you £19 upfront and then £52 a month but for that price, you'll get a very healthy 100GB of data - plenty for most people's monthly needs.

Samsung Galaxy S21: £769 £649, plus up to £450 off with trade-in at Samsung

£649, plus up to £450 off with trade-in at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus: £949 £799, plus up to £450 off with trade-in at Samsung

£799, plus up to £450 off with trade-in at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: £1,149 £969, plus up to £450 off with trade-in at Samsung

£969, plus up to £450 off with trade-in at Samsung Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G: £409 £349, plus up to £230 with a trade-in at Samsung

£349, plus up to £230 with a trade-in at Samsung Samsung Galaxy A03s: £139 £119 at Very

3 best Samsung phones to look for on Black Friday

(Image credit: Future)

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The best Samsung phone Release date: February 2022 | Weight: 228g | Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm | OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3088 | CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 | RAM: 8GB / 12GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Battery: 5,000mAh | Rear camera: 108MP (wide) + 10MP (telephoto, 3x optical) + 10MP (telephoto, 10x optical) + 12MP (ultrawide, 120-degree) | Front camera: 40MP

Incredible cameras and zoom Excellent little S Pen No microSD slot Battery life could be better

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best Samsung phone you can buy right now, combining all the best bits of the S Ultra range and the Galaxy Note range into one sumptuous package.

Really though, this is more Note than S, with a Note-like shape, an S Pen stylus, and a slot to house it. This makes it a dream for productivity, allowing you to sketch, edit, and take hand-written notes with ease.

But the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also has the excellent camera hardware you’d expect from the range, including an improved 10x optical zoom lens which we were incredibly impressed with in our review.

There’s plenty of power too, whether you end up with the Exynos 2200 chipset (in Europe), or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 model (in most other places). That coupled with a massive 6.8-inch 120Hz 1440 x 3088 screen makes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra a joy to use.

And we’ve really only scratched the surface of what this phone offers. A big battery, fast 45W charging, water resistance, and masses of RAM and storage are all here too, among many, many other flagship features.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 The best small Android flagship Release date: February 2022 | Weight: 167g | Dimensions: 146 x 70.6 x 7.6mm | OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 50MP (wide) + 10MP (telephoto, 3x optical) + 12MP (ultrawide, 120-degree) | Front camera: 10MP

Small and solidly built Attractive design Not a major update Camera system pales in comparison to its Ultra cousin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the baby of the Galaxy S22 range, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider it. In fact, as the cheapest of Samsung’s flagship trio it’s a very tempting handset, and easily one of the best Samsung phones.

In our review we praised its performance and its stylish yet solidly built construction. It’s small by flagship phone standards too, with a 6.1-inch screen and compact overall dimensions, making this a great choice for fans of small handsets. That screen is no slouch though, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a crisp 1080 x 2340 resolution.

The cameras – while no match for those on the Galaxy S22 Ultra – are also fairly good, and include a new 50MP main sensor, along with capable ultra-wide and telephoto ones.

And as noted the phone performs well, as it packs a top-end chipset (albeit one which varies depending on your region) and 8GB of RAM. If you need the biggest or best phone around then this isn’t for you, but if you want a capable, compact flagship on a budget then the Samsung Galaxy S22 is well worth considering.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 review

(Image credit: Future / Alex Walker-Todd)

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The Z Flip 4 is the top clamshell foldable Release date: August 2022 | Weight: 187g | Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm / 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm | OS: Android 12 | Screen size: 1.9-inch / 6.7-inch | Resolution: 260 x 512 / 1080 x 2640 | CPU: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB | Battery: 3,700mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 10MP

Larger battery & faster charging Excellent performance Occasional camera inconsistencies Minor year-on-year upgrades

Samsung has focused on refinement with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as this is an extremely similar prospect to the Z Flip 3, with the main upgrades simply being a faster Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, and a bigger 3,700mAh battery with faster 25W charging.

But the battery in particular is a very important upgrade, as while we didn’t find the Z Flip 4’s life to be excellent in our review, it is an improvement here on one of the weakest areas of the Z Flip 3.

There’s really no need to buy this if you already have the Z Flip 3, but those upgrades are enough to make the Galaxy Z Flip 4 the best clamshell foldable around, and with the promise of plenty of software updates it should remain a strong handset for years to come.

Couple that with an affordable – by foldable standards – price, and an impressive amount of water resistance, and this is an easy recommendation for anyone who wants a compact foldable or can’t justify the outlay required for a phone in the Galaxy Z Fold line.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review