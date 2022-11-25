Polaroid Black Friday deals 2022: save up to 23% on its best instant cameras

Black Friday is officially here and it's delivered some tasty Black Friday camera deals, including some record-low prices on Polaroid's charming instant camera range. We've rounded up all of the best offers below so you can pick one up for the photographer in your life (or your own collection).

If you've been considering getting a Polaroid camera, then it's definitely a great time to pick one up – there are price cuts available on most of its models, including the diddy Polaroid Go and the excellent Polaroid Now+, which is our favorite model in its instant camera range.

In the US, you can pick up the Polaroid Go for just $79.99 (was $99.99) (opens in new tab), while in the UK it's also down to its lowest-ever price of £84.99 (was £109.99) (opens in new tab). Those prices are for the camera only, though it's also worth considering bundles that include film and other accessories, particularly if you're thinking about picking one up as a gift.

We've also rounded up the best discounts on those larger bundles below in our regularly-updated guide below – so whichever Polaroid model you're looking for, you'll likely find it with a hefty discount below.

Best Polaroid Black Friday deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Go: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A record-low price for Polaroid's little point-and-shoot model, which our review (opens in new tab) praised its ability to "capture sharp selfies and portraits". If you don't mind the lack of autofocus and other features found in the larger Now, it's a brilliant little gift for someone who's just getting started in instant photography. Available in white, black or red.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Prefer your Polaroid cameras to have a more classic look? The Polaroid Now is also now down to an impressively low price thanks to this price cut. It differs from the Go by offering autofocus (which takes some of the guesswork out of shooting) and taking larger I-Type film. This offer is available on its black, white, red, pink, and black & white versions.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now Mandalorian Edition: $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If there's a Star Wars fan in your life who's looking to dabble in instant photography, this special edition of the Polaroid Now is worth the premium (particularly as it's now 14% off in this deal). It's still a great point-and-shoot instant camera with autofocus, but carries a Beskar steel-inspired paint job and signature Mandalorian branding.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now Golden Gift Box: $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This gift bundle for the Polaroid Now, which includes a double-pack of Golden Moments i-Type film (enough for 16 shots), is down to its lowest-ever price in this deal. The Now is a great point-and-shoot instant camera thanks to the inclusion autofocus and other tricks like a self-timer and the ability to shoot double exposures.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now+ with Lens Filter Kit: $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our favorite Polaroid camera, the Now+ has dropped close to its lowest-ever price in this deal, which includes some handy color filters. We called this model "Polaroid's most versatile instant camera yet" in our review (opens in new tab), which praised its the creative possibilities of its Bluetooth connectivity and companion app.

Best Polaroid Black Friday deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Go: £109.99 £84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This dinky little point-and-shoot model has dropped to a record-low price in this deal. Our review (opens in new tab) found it to be capable of "capturing sharp selfies and portraits", despite the lack of autofocus. If you don't need the Bluetooth app connectivity of pricier models like the Now+, it's a great little starter camera for an instant photography newbie.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now (White): £119.99 £89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you need a point-and-shoot instant camera with autofocus, then the Now offers excellent value in this 25% off deal. While it lacks the Bluetooth connectivity of its pricier Now+ sibling, the Now is simpler camera for beginners and, unlike the Polaroid Go, shoots on classic, full-sized Polaroid film.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now+ with Lens Filter Kit: £139.99 £119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Now+ is the most powerful Polaroid camera you can buy thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity and has dropped close to its lowest-ever price in this deal. We branded it "Polaroid's most versatile instant camera yet" in our review (opens in new tab), which praised its the creative possibilities of its companion app.

Tips for buying a Polaroid camera this Black Friday

Polaroid produces a range of instant print cameras to suit different needs and budgets. Picking the right one can be tricky, especially as many of its older models remain available from retailers at competitive prices. To help you decide which Polaroid Black Friday deal will be best for you, here’s a run-down of the top Polaroid cameras you can buy in 2022.

The best all-round Polaroid camera you can buy right now is the Polaroid Now+. It combines the neat form factor and convenient autofocus lens of the Polaroid Now with the Bluetooth connectivity of the OneStep+. That means you can pair it with your smartphone for more advanced manual control and creative options, including double exposure, aperture priority and a tripod mode for steady self-portraits. It produces full-size prints with impressive picture quality.

If you’re looking for something more that’s properly portable, the Polaroid Go is a pocketable instant print camera with truly cute proportions. It scales down the dimensions of its bigger Now siblings, while keeping those natty retro cues. Designed for point-and-shoot simplicity, there’s no autofocus or macro mode, but it can still capture sharp party snaps. Prints come out the size of credit cards – perfect for sharing with your friends (although costly film means you should choose your mates carefully).

Fancy the form factor of the Polaroid Now+ but don’t need its Bluetooth connectivity? The original Polaroid Now is still available from many outlets, offering the same iconic design elements and useful autofocus lens. Alternatively, you can look a little further back in Polaroid’s line-up to the OneStep+. It flips the recipe of the Polaroid Now: there’s no autofocus, but you do get Bluetooth connectivity for manual smartphone control, plus that chunky throwback shell.

Looking for an instant camera with a twist? Polaroid regularly produces special editions of its retro cameras. These don’t offer additional functionality, but certainly stand out. Take the two unique versions of the Polaroid Now which remain widely available: Polaroid’s doodled homage to Keith Haring will be a hit with design lovers, while the Mandalorian edition is one for Star Wars fans.

