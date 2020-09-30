Black Friday phone deals: what to expect in this year's sales

Always a hot ticket item, Black Friday phone deals represent one of the best ways to get that new flagship into your pocket without breaking the bank. Thanks to a whole plethora of excellent releases recently, we're definitely on track for a good Black Friday event this year and our handy guide is here to clue you in with everything you need to know.

Key dates, what to expect, and last year's deals will all be covered right here so come Black Friday, you can be sure to be armed with the knowledge you'll need to make that purchase decision. We'll also be highlighting the best prices on top smartphones this week just in case you wanted a little bit of context, or, would prefer not to wait until the big day itself.

While Black Friday is still a few months away now, every year we tend to see those deals cropping up earlier and earlier. Both major carriers and unlocked retailers will be looking to compete for the best deals fairly soon and we'll also be covering both these avenues in this article as well.

Of course, cell phones are just one of the many categories of top-tech items that'll be on sale over Black Friday. If you'd like to see the best overview available anywhere on the net, head on over to our main Black Friday 2020 page, where you'll find all the best deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, and much more.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on November 27. this year but we'll definitely be seeing plenty of early-bird phone deals cropping up in the preceding weeks and potentially even up to a whole month in advance.

That means to catch the best Black Friday phone deals you should be on the lookout from early November onwards. We'll be updating this article with the very latest information and even the deals themselves once they're live, so please feel free to bookmark this page and check in regularly for the very latest.



Black Friday phone deals: what to expect

Phone deals in the US are generally split into two categories - deals from the major carriers, and deals on unlocked devices. Over Black Friday, we should be seeing some excellent choices for both deal types although we expect the carriers to lead the way on things like free phones, bundle offers and the biggest price cuts.

Verizon, for example, loves to offer buy-one get-one free phone bundles on newer releases - both at launch and over Black Friday. Last year we saw that happen with the fairly new iPhone XR and it's likely to return this year on a new model, perhaps even the iPhone 11. AT&T will also be up there with the free phones and bundle offers, as will T-Mobile, although we're still waiting to see how the recent merger with Sprint will play out in regards to Black Friday phone deals. Note, also, that all major carriers like to reserve their best deals for switchers and people picking up new unlimited plans, so while you might be eyeing up that free phone, remember you're still going to be getting your wallets out down the line.

For unlocked devices, we'll probably see much less generous offers, but that'll be traded off with the fact they'll be upfront discounts and not tied to any plans. We saw some neat deals on fairly recent Samsung, OnePlus and Google devices last year and it's looking like Android users will be well catered for again this year, especially if the generous Samsung trade-in program continues. On the iPhone front, unlocked deals tend to be a much quieter affair overall, although we could potentially see some great refurb offers and even free gift cards being offered over at the official Apple store itself.



Should I wait for Black Friday to get a phone deal?

We'd recommend doing so. While there are always plenty of awesome cell phone deals up for grabs each week in the US, Black Friday does tend to have particularly good sales at both carriers and unlocked retailers.

We could also be seeing the arrival of the rumored Apple iPhone 12 by November too, which could potentially mean a few awesome price cuts and offers on the older iPhone devices if you're willing to wait around to see how things develop. Samsung Galaxy devices should be seeing some particularly good price cuts too, not only because the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is here, but also because the standard S20 and S20 Plus models will be well over 6 months old by the time Black Friday hits this year.

Don't want to wait? No worries, down below you'll find a quick roundup of the best prices on top smartphones in the US this week just in case you needed a quick fix.



What did the major carriers offer last year?

Verizon: buy-one get-one free iPhone XR, plus $400 off iPhone 11

Verizon's standout deal last year was a buy-one get-one free offer on the then new iPhone XR - available with a new unlimited plan only. It also offered a $400 rebate on the new iPhone 11, also available with a new unlimited plan plus a $750 discount on Samsung devices for people switching over to its service.



AT&T: free iPhone XR plus more for new lines

AT&T's Black Friday cell phone deals were even more generous last year with a whole bunch of phones being given away for free with every new line on a qualifying installment plan. The new Phone XR (64GB), Samsung S10e (128GB), Google Pixel 4 (64GB) or LG G8X ThinQ were all on offer giving plenty of top choices.



T-Mobile: buy-one get-one free Samsung Galaxy devices

Another top choice last Black Friday, T-Mobile was all about the new Samsung devices this time last year. Both new and old customers were entitled to a buy-one get-one free bundle offer on the new Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 when they bought one with a new line.



Sprint: save up to 80% on iPhone and Galaxy devices

Sprint favored discounts last year, making it one of the most generous carriers overall. For example it had 80% savings available on the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone X and very similar savings up for grabs across the Samsung Galaxy range too. Now it has merged with T-Mobile however, we'll probably not see savings like this from the major carriers this year.



Last year's unlocked Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB): $750 $550 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S10e was around 6 months old come November last year, making it a prime target for a round of excellent Black Friday phone deals. A $200 discount at Amazon led the way, offering a really decent mid-tier option for upgraders and switchers alike.



OnePlus 7 Pro: $699 $549 at OnePlus

Another relatively new release getting a fantastic price cut was the OnePlus 7 Pro, the recipient of a neat $150 discount over at the official OnePlus store. Again, a top alternative to the likes of Samsung and Apple and an all around great unlocked smartphone deal.



Google Pixel 3a: $399 $299 at Google

Budget phone shoppers were well catered for last Black Friday thanks to Google offering a $100 discount on their baseline Pixel 3a model. An even newer release than the Samsung and OnePlus above, we're sure to see similar price cuts on the new Pixel 4a this year.



If you'd like to do some further reading, recommended are our main cell phone deals, iPhone deals and Verizon deals pages, where you'll find the very best offers available right now, this week.

