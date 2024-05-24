Unbeatable bargain: Sennheiser's Momentum 4 Wireless over-ears are cheaper than ever in new deal

Following the announcement of the Sonos Ace headphones this week, the premium headphone market has never offered so much choice. In many ways, the best pair for you could well be the one that’s most affordable, and right now that honour goes to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless which have just hit AU$385 on Amazon – a record low!

This limited-time deal price is for the Special Edition model, which adds copper detailing to the ear cups and accents on the headband, fixing our only real niggle with them from our Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review, which was that we felt they looked a little plain.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition | AU$624.95 AU$385 at Amazon (save AU$239.95) The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones comfortably hold their own amongst the best noise-cancelling headphones, owing to the fact they serve up a truly glorious sound that is realistically the best we’ve heard for the price. Their 60-hour battery life also has to be admired as rival pairs simply don’t come close. The huge AU$240 saving makes this a genuinely great deal and it makes the Momentum 4 Wireless even easier to recommend.

Sennheiser’s premium pair of cans ticks all the right boxes. Along with the aforementioned superb sound and stellar battery life, they deliver great noise-cancellation performance. Is it the outright best in this category? Perhaps not, but it comes awfully close and can be fine-tuned to your liking either within the app or by ‘pinching’ the right ear cup.

Elsewhere on its enviable spec sheet is support for aptX and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codecs, which enables you to stream higher-quality audio if your source device and music streaming service of choice are compatible. We also love their ‘Sound Zones’ feature, which lets you create custom sound profiles for different locations – these automatically activate or deactivate whenever you enter or leave a specified zone.

We really could speak at length about how good they are until the end of time. The only slight negative thing we could say about them in our review was that they were a little boring when it comes to looks, and that should tell you everything you need to know. However, as we’ve mentioned, the copper detailing on this Special Edition pair gives them an aesthetic spruce up, making them a more attractive beast in the process.