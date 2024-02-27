Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are almost half price on Amazon
Samsung’s “best buds yet” are an essential for Galaxy owners
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless headphones have quietly received a monster discount at Amazon, with their price plunging to AU$190 for the Graphite pair and around AU$199 for both the White and Bora Purple options. If you’re an owner of one of the best Samsung phones, they’re a pair we wholeheartedly recommend.
We said in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review that the South Korean tech giant had made serious improvements with its latest set of premium earbuds, gifting them with exceptionally good hi-res audio support and – as expected – nifty, exclusive features for use with Samsung Galaxy devices, such as 360-degree spatial audio.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro |
AU$349 from AU$190 at Amazon (save up to AU$159)
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in-ears aren’t just great-sounding, but they tick virtually every box for the discerning music listener, including a super comfortable fit, aided by their compact size and featherweight build. You also get waterproofing for the earbuds themselves – not the case – along with decent ANC, but do be wary of the battery life, at only five hours on a single charge.
There are inadvertently going to be comparisons between Samsung’s own-brand in-ears and Apple’s. And in truth, the two pairs are very similarly specced. Both get ANC that is close to class-leading, but won’t quite worry the likes of Bose or Sony, along with other features such as Find My Earbuds, if you ever happen to misplace them.
Where Samsung’s pair hold a trump card over Apple, however, is support for 24-bit hi-res audio. The USB-C version of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 technically supports lossless audio, but only when paired with the Vision Pro headset. Samsung’s offering supports both Bluetooth 5.3 and 24-bit support, along with the ability to adjust the individual volume of either earbud thanks to an update released in mid-2023.
A new, updated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro pair is expected to launch later in 2024, but will likely also come with a high asking price. With this near-50% discount at Amazon, the highly-recommended Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just became nigh-on essential.
