Samsung’s best TV from 2023 just hit its lowest Aussie price

2024 marks an interesting year for TVs. Not least because there are yet more new models to look forward to with the latest advancements in technology, but because 2023 was such a good year for home cinema viewing, that it means they’re just as recommendable this year…especially as they’ll be receiving dramatic price drops as their replacements usher their way in.

This is especially true for the Samsung S95C QD-OLED, which was arguably the best TV to launch in 2023, combining the contrast and colour benefits of OLED with the brightness benefits of Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology. The main issue for many when it launched, however, was its price, which started at AU$3,999.

But now, with the S95D imminent and in celebration of February 2024 being a leap year, The Good Guys has slashed the price of the 55-inch model, bringing it down to AU$1,996 for just two days.

Lowest price Samsung S95C QD-OLED 55-inch TV | AU$3,999 AU$1,996 at The Good Guys (save AU$2,003) The Samsung S95C was one of our standout favourite TVs of 2023, thanks in no small part to the outstanding levels of brightness it manages to produce – which are both a tenfold improvement over its S95B predecessor and more impressive than what you’ll find on the very best OLED TVs. If you’re looking for a premium TV but without the premium price, the S95C is hands down the one to get. The Good Guys had already discounted the price to AU$2,495, but has very generously applied an extra 20% saving, bringing it down to its lowest Australia price ever.

In our Samsung S95C review we also found viewing angles to be particularly top notch, meaning you needn’t have to sit directly in front of the screen to get the best experience, which further opens it up to being a screen the whole family can comfortably gather around in your main room.

If you feed it high dynamic range content – which most of the best streaming services in Australia support in some capacity – you’ll be dazzled by how realistic images look, not least because of the brightness levels, but because they’re aided by the inky deep blacks inherent to OLED technology.

The picture benefits aren’t just reserved for TV shows and movies either, as the S95C makes for an equally impressive gaming TV thanks to four HDMI 2.1 ports, ideal for next-gen games consoles, and a refresh rate that can extend to 144Hz if required. The main downside to the screen is a lack of support for Dolby Vision, but this is something that affects all Samsung TVs. We’re still not sure exactly why it continues to be omitted, but with streaming services supporting HDR10 as an alternative, the S95C is still a top performer.

The Good Guys’ ‘once in a 4 year’ leap year sale runs from 6pm AEDT on Tuesday, 27 February until 11.59pm AEDT on Thursday, 29 February.