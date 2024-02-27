New Samsung Galaxy A55 rumors point to the strongest mid-range Galaxy yet

Rumors featuring detailed specifications, price, and a possible release date for an upcoming Samsung Galaxy A55 have surfaced, giving a clearer picture of what to expect from the midrange Samsung phone that will replace one of the best budget phones on the market.

With a flatter design and vertical, triple camera, the Galaxy A55 appears to be following the design cues of its big brother, the Galaxy S24.

Rumored specifications

According to Winfuture , the Samsung Galaxy A55 will also receive an upgraded aluminum frame, similar to the Galaxy S24. This is a first for Samsung’s A5x series, which traditionally have featured a plastic build. This would also match previous renders that led to theories about the replacement frame. With this more durable metal frame, however, the Galaxy A55 could be slightly heavier than its predecessor at 213g vs. only 202g for the Galaxy A54.

The Galaxy A55 will measure 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm, a bit taller than the older Galaxy A54 , and it will feature the same dust and water protection with a matching IP67 rating.



The screen is thought to be a 6.5-inch AMOLED display, which should support the same 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as the current Galaxy A54. While the brand of glass isn't mentioned, it's likely to include some form of Corning Gorilla Glass, as the Galaxy A54 used Gorilla Glass 5.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Alle Infos zum neuen Mittelklasse-Kassenschlager #Smartphone #Samsung #GalaxyA55 #Leak #Specs #Daten https://t.co/36aOpeWCsKFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Pricing isn’t yet confirmed but according to Winfuture the Galaxy A55 will start at €449 and is believed to follow similar pricing to the previous Samsung A54: $449 / £449 / AU $699. They also point to a release date for the Samsung Galaxy A55 of March 11.

Performance

Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset is believed to be powering the Samsung Galaxy A55, which would make it an 8-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 2.75GHz, surpassing the Galaxy A54. This is further supported by previously leaked Geekbench scores showing significant improvements over the Galaxy A54’s performance.



The two expected configurations of the A55 will include 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB storage, while another configuration may include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both could be expanded further with a microSD card slot, supporting up to 1TB of storage.



The Galaxy A55 is believed to use the same 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging as the Samsung Galaxy A54. It will almost certainly use Samsung’s latest One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 .

Camera

It looks like not much has changed with the camera, and the Galaxy A55 appears to use the same 50-megapixel main sensor, 12-megapixel wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra wide/macro camera. The front-facing camera is also thought to be the same 32-megapixel that was used on the Galaxy A54. While there appear to be no obvious upgrades with the camera system, we could still see some improvements under the hood with the inclusion of the newer, more advanced chipset.