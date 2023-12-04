Samsung Galaxy A55 leaks reveal mid-range phone's S24-like design

New images and specifications have leaked for Samsung’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Galaxy A55, revealing the device may be taking some design cues from another future smartphone, the Galaxy S24.

If you look at the renders provided by MySmartPrice, you’ll notice the edges around the smartphone are made out of polished metal just like what the S 24 is slated to have. The A55 even has a similar form factor as the flagship handheld with its flat screen and rounded corners, although it is possible Samsung is simply reusing the A54’s design. There are multiple parallels between the two models (more on that later).

However, what’s unique to the A55 is the raised platform jutting out from the right side. It’s a little hard to tell at a glance, but if you zoom in closely, you can see a protrusion housing the power and volume buttons. The leak states the device measures 161.1 x 77.3 x 8.2 mm with the raised platform adding an extra 0.6mm, so it’s more like 77.9 mm wide.

Having the metal stick out like that is certainly an interesting choice. The A55 is already bigger than the Galaxy A54 (158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm), so we’re curious to know if the protrusion has any special purpose other than giving the phone some extra pizzazz. Better protection against bumps or drops, perhaps? It’s hard to say at the moment.

More of the same

As for the rest of the specs, MySmartPrice claims the Galaxy A55 will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display outputting a Full HD Plus (2,220 x 1,080 pixels) resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz. Down on the bottom is a USB port in between what appears to be a pair of speakers and a microphone. The SIM card slot will be situated at the top. Unfortunately for earbud owners, there isn’t a single 3.5 mm jack anywhere. The left is blank; there's nothing there but metal.

Under the hood, the device will be equipped with a Samsung Exynos 1480 chipset alongside an AMD GPU and 8GB of RAM. The vertically aligned camera array on the back is led by a 50MP main lens followed by a 12MP ultra-wide option, plus a 5MP macro sensor. At the front is a 32 MP selfie camera. The battery is said to be 5,000mAh with support for 25W fast charging.

So... Following my #GalaxyA05s, #GalaxyA15, #GalaxyA25 and #GalaxyA35 leaks, here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA55 (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!...😏On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/X5ePAbXGuz pic.twitter.com/nPSPji9QXLDecember 2, 2023 See more

Looking at the big picture, the Galaxy A55 has nearly identical specifications to the A54. The biggest difference is the upgraded Exynos 1480 chipset which will most likely result in the phone seeing improved performance over the older model. No word on how much the new device will weigh, but given all the similarities, we expect it to be heavier than 202g due to all the metal.

That’s pretty much all we can gather from the leak. As always, take this information with a grain of salt. Things can always change at the last minute. No word on when the smartphone will be released. However, 9To5Google points out the A54 came out in the United States this past April. If history repeats itself, we could see the A55 launch sometime in Spring 2024.

Be sure to check out TechRadar’s list of the best cheap phones for 2023.