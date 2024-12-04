Bose QuietComfort Headphones are still at a record-low price after Black Friday

The holiday shopping season is still going strong after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, even on popular audio tech from companies like Bose. One offer you don't want to miss is this Black Friday price for the Bose QuietComfort Headphones on Amazon for $199 (was $349).

The QuietComfort Headphones, the budget alternative to some of the best headphones you can buy, crashed to its lowest price ever during the big sales weekend – and that same offer is continuing for just a little bit longer. I have no idea how much longer the deal will last, so it's best to buy now before the supply runs out.

Today's best Bose headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $199 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Headphones balance price with quality as a cheaper alternative to the premium QuietComfort Ultra while still maintaining respectable noise cancellation and audio quality. These cans offer Quiet and Aware modes for swapping between the quietest setting and the less heavy-handed one for alertness. These are wireless headphones, but they also come with a backup cable for when the 24-hour battery runs out.

As its name might suggest, the Bose QuietComfort series stands out with its noise-cancelling properties. It features separate Quiet and Aware modes that let you toggle between the quietest noise-cancelling setting and one that dampens it just enough so that you can stay alert when you're out and about.

Bose also boasts high-fidelity audio and adjustable EQ that lets you control the bass, mid-range, and treble during your listening sessions. It's also a joy to wear with cushiony earcups and a padded headband to keep it secure.

Its battery lasts a respectable 24 hours, but that's nowhere near wireless headphone titans that last a couple of days at a time on one charge. However, it comes with a cable you can use with a headphone jack when the battery runs out. And it supports fast charging if you simply must go back to wireless as soon as possible. Just 15 minutes of charging can give you 2.5 hours of additional playtime.

Need other audio options? Check out our best noise-cancelling headphones or best wireless headphones guide for more choices that could also do the trick.