I review speakers for a living, and these 5 portable powerhouses will soundtrack your summer

I believe a Bluetooth speaker is something everyone should own, a claim I can confidently make having only just come into ownership of one myself this year – the remarkable Beats Pill, if you’re interested.

There have been countless occasions where I’ve either gone on holiday, taken a trip to the beach or headed to a festival with some friends and been without a portable Bluetooth speaker to provide a soundtrack. If you’ve found yourself in a similar situation, then there’s never been a better time to grab one, with these 5 fantastic options on Amazon that cater to all budgets. Don’t like what you see? You can browse Amazon’s full selection of Bluetooth speakers on its website.

JBL Clip 5 | AU$89 This one isn’t on sale, but at AU$89 it’s firmly in the affordable category. A recent entry on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers as the top budget pick, the JBL Clip 5 produces a surprisingly loud sound considering its small size. You can pair it with up to 100 (yes, 100) other JBL speakers for an immense audio experience, and a built-in clip means you can attach it to anything from a bag to your shower.

Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 | AU$139.99 AU$98.15 (save AU$41.84) The Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 long-held the position as our best budget Bluetooth speaker pick…until the JBL Clip 5 came along. Make no mistake though, the Stormbox Micro 2 is a phenomenal little speaker, capable of delivering a fun, engaging and loud sound. It’s fully waterproof, has a 12-hour battery life and it can even double up as a powerbank to charge your devices.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore | AU$460 AU$246 (save AU$214) A big jump in price, yes, but the Beosound Explore brings a big jump in quality. You are paying for the B&O branding, but with that name comes decades of experience, not to mention a little bit of luxury. The Beosound Explore is roughly the size of a drink can, yet pumps out a huge sound that seriously belies its stature. It’s built tough to withstand outdoor adventures and has a built-in carabiner clip on its strap to add to its portability credentials.

Ultimate Ears Epicboom | AU$499.95 AU$371 (save AU$128.95) Ultimate Ears has long been a household name in the world of Bluetooth speakers, but some of its recent releases failed to get us excited. That all changed with the release of the Epicboom which we said in our Ultimate Ears Epicboom review “wherever it is placed, indoors or out, you can expect meaty and prominent, zealous sound.” That makes it well-suited for parties – both indoor and outdoor – and no matter where you place it, it will draw attention with its especially good looks.

JBL Charge 5 | AU$199.95 AU$169 (save AU$30.95) A modest saving on the JBL Charge 5, but we already thought it was well-priced considering its talents. A fantastic all-rounder, it’s big enough to deliver a room-filling sound yet still small enough to chuck into a bag. Battery life is good at 20 hours, and its headline feature is the ability to double as a powerbank to charge your devices. If I had to pick just one speaker from this list, the JBL Charge 5 would be it.